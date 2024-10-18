Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to launch an unparalleled initiative aimed at powering the growth of startups, freelancers, and SMEs. du will be integrate into the digital 'Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) platform, an innovative commercial identification system available to all businesses operating in the region. This initiative directly contributes to enhancing the ease of doing business in Dubai, bolstering the emirate's reputation as a global frontrunner in nurturing entrepreneurial success . The announcement was made at GITEX 2024, where du is showcasing under the theme ““Add transformation to tomorrow. With integrated Solutions.”

The collaboration is focused on digital empowerment, as APIs between the two entities will be integrated which will ensure a more secure and easy customer onboarding experience for business. The initiative is designed to alleviate ease access to digital tools, and spark innovation across all sectors. With DET's collaboration, the reach extends to majority of all new businesses setting up in Dubai, promising widespread impact.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “du is committed to going beyond connectivity to build a robust digital economy by giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to thrive from day one. Our partnership with DET represents a shared vision of making Dubai the top choice for entrepreneurs globally."

Ahmad AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO Dubai Business Licensing Corporation at Department of Economy and Tourism at DET said: "Our ambition is to see Dubai rise as a beacon of entrepreneurial opportunity. Our collaboration with du realises a shared ambition to not only support startup growth but actively removes obstacles to their success. It is not just about connectivity, it’s about creating a fertile ground for innovation and business success."

du and DET’s initiative aligns with Dubai's goal to elevate its ease of doing business ranking globally, further enhancing its appeal as a hub for digital business launches. Through the collaboration, du underscores its commitment to driving digital transformation and market expansion as a partner for the UAE's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

