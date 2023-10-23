Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has received the prestigious Global Nissan Aftersales Award (GNAA) for the 23rd time. This recognition, the highest honor bestowed upon a Nissan distributor by Nissan Motor Company in Japan, exemplifies our relentless pursuit of excellence in aftersales service and business management.

The GNAA programme evaluates aftersales performance meticulously, encompassing key areas such as customer-paid repair orders (CPRO), parts sales, accessory sales, service sales, customer retention, workshop capacity analysis, parts inventory management, compliance with manufacturer standards, and customer satisfaction.

AAC accepted this prestigious award in a grand ceremony held at Nissan Motor Corporation in Japan. Arabian Automobiles’ Yousef Abu Alaish, Director of Aftersales, and Jonathan Taylor, Director of Spare Parts, received this accolade, which highlights the company’s exceptional performance in the ‘Large National Sales Company’ (NSC) category, solidifying its reputation as leaders in aftersales services.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: