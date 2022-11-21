Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Wrapping up a successful year of auto dealership, MG Motor is rolling out its final offer of 2022, a one-of-a-kind opportunity for customers to win prizes with the purchase of any MG model available at Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The end of year is often a great season to shop for a new car. With its contemporary range of SUVs that suit families’ needs and sedans that embody urban adventure, MG is sure to make the choice worthwhile.

With every new purchase from MG, every customer will get free registration for the purchased car, and the opportunity to win any of the following, 1, 2 or 3 years’ service-package that guarantees optimal condition in the long run; car insurance that comes with a wide range of benefits; Huper Optik window tinting which enhances driving comfort by reducing heat and glare and extends the lifespan of the car’s interior upholstery; and lastly, rust proofing that ensures that the vehicle’s body is protected against corrosion by salt and moisture.

Customers can choose and compare their new MG in a simple and quick manner, book a test drive appointment and view the most suitable financing plans. Get in touch with MG Motor Bahrain on 17 703703 for more information, or stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on Twitter, for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 20 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Zayani Motors W.L.L