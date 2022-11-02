Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: With better weather on its way and global celebrations of BMW M series’ 50th anniversary underway, Abu Dhabi Motors is giving everyone a reason to celebrate with exciting offers on all new BMW and MINI cars. Running from the 1st of October till the 30th of November and until stocks last, customers can enjoy a range of exclusive discounts and offers across all new BMW and MINI models.

Available on the entire fleet of new BMW and MINI cars, as well as selected demonstration models (excluding the new BMW 7 series and BMW X7), enthusiasts will be treated to special discounts and a special bank-finance rate of 1.99%, exclusively of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). Additionally, the models come with complimentary comprehensive insurance for 1 year with agency repair as well as BMW and MINI Service Inclusive for 5 years or 100,000km* and BMW and MINI Repair Inclusive for 5 years or 200,000km*. Customers will also receive complimentary registration for the first year, as well as number plates and documentation costs.

Making the deal even better, all purchases come with an additional BMW Lifestyle Boutique Voucher valued at AED 3,000 or a MINI Lifestyle Boutique Voucher valued at AED 2,000, giving access to a range of approved items to accessorize your brand-new car, or instead to spend on BMW and MINI Lifestyle luxurious Collections

To make things even easier, Abu Dhabi Motors is offering complimentary delivery right to your doorstop across all Emirates in the UAE. Interested buyers will also have the option to trade in their vehicle of any brand at a competitive price.

Visit the Abu Dhabi Motors showrooms across the UAE to book your test drive today and grab this exciting offer while stocks last. For more information on the offer, please visit

About Abu Dhabi Motors:

Abu Dhabi Motors is the exclusive importer for BMW, MINI, BMW ALPINA and the sole dealer for Rolls-Royce Motors Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar in a small showroom and workshop employing 24 people, and now celebrating their 35 years anniversary, Abu Dhabi motors has become the most successful BMW Group Importer in the Middle East and now employs over 750 people in 12 facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, amongst which we boast the largest BMW and the Rolls-Royce Showrooms in the world. Abu Dhabi Motors has been the top selling BMW Group importer in the Middle East for the past nine years, as well as the recipient of the ‘Global Excellence in Sales’ Award for “Leadership in Luxury Class”.