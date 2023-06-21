Dragos Global Partner Program develops resellers into ICS/OT cybersecurity experts and advisors with the full spectrum of OT cybersecurity offerings in their portfolios

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, has announced the launch of the Dragos Global Partner Program, the only channel program to comprise OT cybersecurity technology, services, and threat intelligence. The Dragos Partner Program extends even further by offering training that prepares partners as experts who can offer their customers assessment services based on Dragos’s proven assessment methodology; resell the Dragos Platform including asset discovery, threat detection, and vulnerability management; and manage deployment for customers.

The Dragos Partner Program enables channel partners to offer their customers the full range of ICS/OT cybersecurity technology and services to increase revenue opportunity and deliver positive customer outcomes. Partners gain confidence in being backed by Dragos experts, the industry’s largest, most experienced group of ICS/OT security practitioners who’ve been on the frontlines of major cyberattacks on industrial infrastructure.

“Market demand for OT cybersecurity is accelerating as evolving threats, geopolitical dynamics, and regulations shine a spotlight on the need to protect industrial infrastructure,” said Christophe Culine, Vice President of Global Sales and Chief Revenue Officer, Dragos. “With the new Dragos Global Partner Program, we will transfer our knowledge and experience as the industry’s ICS/OT cybersecurity leader to our channel partners, enabling them to fully manage their customers’ deployments with the industry’s most comprehensive and complete ICS/OT security solution.”

The Dragos Global Partner Program revolutionizes partner training by providing a self-service portal that includes automated deal registration, materials for co-branding and other marketing assets, and access to self-paced ICS cybersecurity skills training through Dragos Academy training modules.

With the Dragos Partner Program, cybersecurity resellers receive the following benefits, depending on level of participation:

The Dragos Platform, Dragos Professional Services, threat intelligence via Dragos WorldView, managed ICS/OT threat hunts and notification triage through Dragos OT Watch, and collective defense through Neighborhood Keeper

Access to the Dragos Partner Portal, training, partner communications, and field sales and marketing support

Market Development Funds (MDF), as well as proposal-based MDFs for demand and lead generation

Cumulative volume discounts

Deal registration with increased margin for identifying opportunities

“This program signifies our commitment to fostering long-term relationships and creating a strong ecosystem of trusted partners, driving mutual success and delivering exceptional value,” said Mayank Verma, International Channel Leader at Dragos. “The global partner program is a testament to our commitment to customer-centricity, as we strive to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions and services, supported by a network of trusted partners worldwide."

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group at Redington, said, "We are happy to be part of the Dragos global partner program, as it offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading organizations and jointly deliver transformative solutions. This partnership enables us to leverage our respective strengths and expertise, combining them to provide unparalleled value to our shared partners and customers. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and look forward to driving innovation and success together."

To learn more about Dragos Global Partner Program or to become a member, visit https://www.dragos.com/dragos-partner-program/.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.