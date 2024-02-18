United Arab Emirates: Dragon Oil Company, wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, is participating in the Egypt Energy Exhibition and Conference “EGYPS 2024” in the Arab Republic of Egypt, during the period from February 19 to 21.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dragon Oil, heads a high-level delegation that includes His Excellency Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, and members of the Board of Directors. The delegation also includes Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO, and senior officials from various departments at Dragon Oil.

This year’s session, which is held under the slogan “Energy Stimulation... Securing Supplies, Energy Transition, and Reducing Emissions,” will witness the participation of more than 450 exhibiting companies and 12 country pavilions, including the UAE pavilion. The 80 discussion sessions will also witness the participation of more than 300 speakers, including the CEO of Dragon Oil.

The company's managers participate in discussion sessions that address current global trends in the oil and gas industry, most notably prices, supplies, energy transition, emissions reduction, decarburization of the oil and gas industry, and hydrogen production.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Our participation comes within the framework of the close cooperation and distinguished fraternal relations that link the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt under the guidance of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dragon Oil’s participation in the EGYPS 2024 exhibition reflects the strong economic and investment relations between the UAE and the Republic of Egypt, which have reached a high level of coordination and consultation with the support of the wise leadership of the two countries, including joint projects in the energy sector, so we are keen every year to attend this global event in Cairo.”

Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, said: “We will have a busy activity during the exhibition through consultations and discussions with various parties, especially the partners in the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

Al-Jarwan added, “Our participation is in line with the exhibition’s goals of transitioning energy from fossil fuels to renewable energies over the next 30 years. It is an opportunity for us to showcase the company’s experience and projects, as well as an opportunity to benefit from the experiences of others and exchange opinions and experiences.”

Dragon Oil is among 50 international companies that signed a global charter to remove carbon from the oil and gas industry, during the activities of the Cop28 Conference of the Parties. Dragon Oil is also present in several projects in Egypt, through which it produces more than 60 thousand barrels per day.