Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail trade centre, is launching its latest campaign, “Scratch & Win”, offering shoppers the chance to win amazing prizes.

From July 18 to August 10, 2024, customers who spend BD20 or more at any of the 799 shops at Dragon City Bahrain will receive a "Scratch & Win" ticket, giving them the opportunity to win shopping vouchers and more.

Dragon City Bahrain offers a vast array of products catering to diverse needs and interests, enhancing its position at the forefront of family shopping destinations in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Shoppers can explore an extensive range of toys, accessories, electronics and gadgets from top brands. Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in garments, shoes, and accessories with the latest designs and best quality, while the mall also offers a wide selection of building materials, home décor items, and furniture and more.

Additionally, Dragon City Bahrain also boasts a comprehensive hardware section featuring tools and equipment for DIY enthusiasts and professionals. With its commitment to quality and variety, Dragon City Bahrain has established itself as the go-to destination for shoppers seeking an unforgettable shopping experience from inside the Kingdom and beyond.

Throughout the campaign period, customers from all nationalities and age groups can participate by spending BD20 or more at any shop and receive a “Scratch & Win” ticket that qualifies them to win. Don't miss out on this opportunity and make your shopping experience at Dragon City Bahrain even more rewarding.

Stay tuned to dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube for the latest news and products. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). *Terms and conditions apply.

