Cairo, Egypt: Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Dr. Amr Talaat officially inaugurated Huawei’s new office in Egypt with His Excellency Ambassador Liao Liqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt; Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA); and Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt.

This move aligns with Huawei's strategy to expand its operations in Egypt while reaffirming its long-term commitment to supporting Egypt's digital transformation and ICT ecosystem. By taking this strategic step, Huawei envisions Egypt as an innovation hub for the MENA region and positions the country as a key outsourcing destination.

The ceremony commenced with welcome remarks from Mr. Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, who highlighted Huawei's long history in Egypt and its role in supporting the country's digital transformation. He noted that the company currently provides over 2700 direct and indirect job opportunities; including over 900 employees working in the Global Service Center, with 30% employees coming from different Egyptian governorates outside Cairo.

Following, a tour of the premises was conducted to provide the ministerial delegation with valuable insights into the company’s operations, including the Global Service Center. This center provides 24/7 support to a wide range of global customers across various industries with plans to expand its workforce over the next two years. This demonstrates Huawei's dedication to strengthening Egypt's position as a leading destination for outsourcing services and cross-border information technology.

Huawei’s new office will serve as the center for the company’s business operations, including Carrier, Enterprise, Cloud, Digital Power, and Consumer. Additionally, the new office will manage the company’s capacity-building initiatives in Egypt, such as its flagship program, ICT Academy, further positioning the country as the ICT talent hub in the region.

H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized that the opening of Huawei’s new office and its expansion plans in Egypt underscore the attractiveness of the Egyptian ICT sector, which continues to experience sustained growth and attracts major global companies to invest and expand their operations in the country. He highlighted the diverse training initiatives launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to build digital capabilities across various ICT disciplines, resulting in a broad base of specialized digital talent capable of delivering exceptional and innovative digital solutions and executing projects for companies serving both the local market and international clients.

Dr. Talaat noted that Egypt’s outsourcing exports grew by 54% in just one year, adding that the private sector is a key partner in achieving the objectives of the ICT sector and supporting efforts to provide modern technologies, innovative technological solutions, and develop the digital skills of Egyptian youth.

His Excellency Liao Liqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, stated, "The inauguration of Huawei's new office in Cairo strengthens the strong connections between China and Egypt, showcasing both countries' unwavering commitment to mutual growth and productive collaboration. For over 24 years, Huawei has played a pivotal role in Egypt's digital transformation, significantly shaping the future of information and communications technology in the country. This expansion not only reinforces Huawei's vision for technological innovation but also paves the way for a promising future. Together, we are committed to creating new economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens."

For his part, Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, said: “We are delighted with Huawei’s expansion in Egypt, which reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging the competitive advantages of the ICT sector and affirms the global companies’ confidence in Egyptian engineering talent. Our ongoing and fruitful collaboration with Huawei enhances our efforts in developing human capital, providing exceptional job opportunities for Egyptian youth, and enabling them to gain world-class expertise through projects executed for various international clients.”

“We are working with Huawei to establish the Huawei Development Center in Egypt, which will contribute to developing innovative solutions, and upskilling developers on latest technologies. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to enhance Egypt’s position as a leading hub for technology innovation and global services delivery.”; ITIDA CEO added.

The new office will host an exhibition center, showcasing Huawei's products and solutions, and offering customers hands-on experience with Huawei's latest technologies, fostering deeper engagement and collaboration.

Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said, "This expansion demonstrates our confidence in the country's growing business opportunities. We are focused on delivering long-term value to our local customers and ecosystem partners, building digital infrastructure and supporting the digitalization of multiple industries. This will contribute to creating a fully connected and intelligent society, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030.'"

Huawei is a key partner in Egypt's digital transformation, supporting the nation's ICT infrastructure in line with Vision 2030. By leveraging advanced technologies, Huawei has empowered businesses, nurtured talent, and driven innovation. As a leader in innovative solutions, Huawei established the first Cairo cloud region, facilitating knowledge transfer and supporting the digitalization of strategic sectors. These efforts, strengthened by partnerships with government and public sector entities, position Huawei as a key player in shaping Egypt's future.