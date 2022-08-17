AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), received in his office Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, dean of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), to approve the launch of the new and first of its kind MBA in Digital Marketing in Jordan.

The newly-launched program aims at keeping pace with the Knowledge Revolution in digital marketing via the Internet, in response to the urgent need in this field. The program also seeks to meet the labor market needs for leaders and specialists in the digital marketing field, by offering an integrated program with advanced academic courses in marketing, and creative experiences in innovative digital marketing at the local and global levels, starting from the beginning of the new academic year 2022-2023.

TAGUCI was established in accordance with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s vision and his belief in the youth potentials, making the University College a supportive platform for innovation and specialized postgraduate programs.

TAGUCI academic team includes high caliber experienced specialists in business management, and researchers; while the new MBA in Digital Marketing program will be lead by Dr. Raed Hanandeh, a specialist in the digital marketing field, in addition to a group of faculty members who hold PhD degrees from prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It should also be noted that the faculty members of the MBA program have published numerous researches and they all possess the required teaching expertise to supervise research in business management and digital marketing

TAG.Global is the global organization for professional services, education, and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the world.