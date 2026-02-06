DP World Foundation will support 2,500 children through its first initiative in the Americas

UAE: DP World Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DP World, signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support home-grown school meals in Ecuador. The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony at the World Governments Summit 2026, which runs until 5 February in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

DP World Foundation will provide an initial contribution of over US$ 535,000 to support 2,500 children, with funding potentially rising to up to US$ 1.5 million over three years. Activities will provide students with dependable daily nutritious school meals while bolstering local food systems through sourcing from smallholder farmers.

School meals are transforming nutrition, driving local economies, and supporting education in Ecuador. Connecting local farmers with schools can raise their income by 20 to 30 percent, boost the students’ attendance and concentration, reduce emissions and protect biodiversity.

Nasser Abdulla, CEO and Vice Chairman of DP World Foundation said: “At DP World Foundation, we believe access to nutritious food and quality education are fundamental to sustainable development. We are committed to strengthening communities, supporting local economies and creating long-term opportunities for children and families through targeted, high-impact initiatives.”

The initiative marks DP World Foundation’s first project in the Americas and builds on the broader collaboration between DP World Foundation and WFP.

GCC representatives, international organisations, donors, NGOs, and private-sector partners attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainable development.

Through this initiative, DP World Foundation continues its mission to support food aid, community development, and capacity building, while reinforcing the link between corporate social responsibility and inclusive economic growth.