Dubai, UAE – Driven Properties is thrilled to add Emaar Square Building 3 to its portfolio through an AED 505 million acquisition. Spanning an impressive 378,885 square feet, this acquisition stands as the largest real estate deal in Downtown Dubai this year and highlights Driven Properties’ dedication to addressing the high demand for premium office spaces in the city’s most coveted area.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai, Emaar Square Building 3 stands as a prestigious address favored by leading businesses seeking both prominence and visibility. With premium office spaces in this prime location being highly limited, Driven Properties’ strategic acquisition ensures that companies can secure exceptional environments designed to foster growth.

“As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global business powerhouse, Driven Properties is committed to playing a key role in shaping the city’s commercial real estate landscape. Our investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence and our proactive approach to meeting market demands. By expanding our portfolio with this landmark building, we're not only enhancing our offer but also supporting the ambitions of businesses that make Dubai so dynamic. Moving our headquarters to Emaar Square 3 is a significant step for us—it places us right at the center of the action, where innovation and opportunity thrive.” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties.

Hadi Hamra, Managing Partner at Driven Properties added: “The purchase was made through a dedicated fund, ensuring a thoughtful expansion for Driven Properties. Relocating the company’s headquarters to Emaar Square 3 not only signifies growth but also reinforces Driven Properties’ reputation as a trusted and influential player in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.”

This acquisition is set to make a substantial impact on Downtown Dubai’s commercial real estate scene by providing much-needed premium office spaces. Driven Properties is poised to attract leading businesses to the area, contributing to the continued vibrancy and economic growth of one of the world’s most exciting business hubs.

About Driven Properties

Since 2010, Driven Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, Driven Properties has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 600 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.drivenproperties.com/