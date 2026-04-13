Muscat, Oman: Downe House Muscat continues to strengthen its close relationship with its founding school in the UK, Downe House School, following a recent visit by the school’s Principal to the UK campus. The visit marked an important step in deepening academic collaboration, sharing best practice and expanding opportunities for students and staff across both schools.

During the visit, discussions focused on further aligning teaching and learning approaches, enhancing pastoral provision and exploring future opportunities for partnership. The engagement reflects the common ambition of both schools to deliver a high-quality British education grounded in strong values and a clear sense of purpose.

Downe House Muscat and Downe House UK are united by a shared DNA, centred on academic excellence, exceptional pastoral care, kindness, inclusion and the development of confident, future-ready young people. This reflects the wider Downe House approach of inspiring girls through an education grounded in ambition, authenticity and strong relationships. This connection goes beyond a symbolic partnership, with both schools actively embedding a shared educational philosophy that supports the whole-child development of every student.

As part of this growing collaboration, the first student exchange will take place in May, when Grade 7 students from Downe House Muscat will travel to the UK to experience life at the founding school first-hand. Accompanying staff will also undertake lesson observations, providing valuable opportunities for professional exchange and ensuring continued alignment in high teaching standards across both schools.

Student collaboration is already underway. Earlier this year, students from both schools came together for their first joint conservation project, connecting Grade 8 cohorts through a shared focus on environmental stewardship. Students in Muscat explored local marine life, with a focus on turtles, while their peers in the UK studied hedgehogs. The project created a meaningful link between global awareness and local action, and its success has led to plans for continued collaboration in the coming academic year. The initiative also reflects Downe House Muscat’s wider commitment to sustainability through programmes such as Project Earthlings.

The visit also opened discussions around expanding opportunities for student leadership and community-building, including strengthening connections between the two schools’ House systems and building stronger relationships between Sixth Form student leaders.

Ms Helen Booth-Smith, Principal of Downe House Muscat, said: “We are incredibly proud of the strong relationship we share with Downe House UK. This visit strengthened our collaboration and ensures our students benefit from a connected educational experience. Through shared values and opportunities such as student exchanges and joint projects, we bring the Downe House ethos to life, supporting every girl to grow with confidence and purpose.”

As part of the wider Downe House family, Downe House Muscat continues to build on its strong foundations, offering students in Oman the opportunity to benefit from an internationally connected education while remaining rooted in the values and heritage of one of the UK’s leading independent girls’ schools.

For more information, visit: http://www.downehousemuscat.com/

For more information and media enquiries: Plus 1 Communications / +971 586 907 592 / Nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Downe House Muscat

Downe House Muscat opened in August 2022 as the first British International Girls school in the Sultanate of Oman and the first UK girls’ school to open a campus anywhere in the world.

Downe House brings over a century of teaching experience to Muscat, helping to deliver a first-class education for girls aged between 3 and 18. With a strong focus on academic excellence and pupil well-being, Downe House develops pupils into confident young ladies with the abilities to contribute successfully to society and on a global stage.

Recent examination results demonstrate exceptional teaching and learning outcomes as 41% of GCSE pupils earned grades 9-7 (A*-A) and 78% achieved grades 9-4 (A*-C), far higher than the average results compared to those achieved in UK schools.

2024 Pearson achievements:

Our pupils achieved the following 2024 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards - excelling across 8 prestigious categories:

Highest Mark in Oman: Pearson Edexcel International GCSE Art and Design: Fine Art

Highest Mark in the World: Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Level Arabic

Read more about Downe House Muscat at: www.downehousemuscat.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.