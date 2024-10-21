Doha – Average asking rents in apartments listed on Qatar real estate platform hapondo have increased in key neighborhoods across Qatar, with the prime apartment markets* witnessing the most significant rental rate hike seen during the third quarter of the year, according to the online marketplace.

The average rent for a one-bedroom listed on hapondo in West Bay increased by more than 7% to QAR 9,760/month and by 4.5% to QAR 7,980/month in Marina District, Lusail. In the two-bedroom apartment category, both West Bay and Marina have also seen significant increases in rent quarter-on-quarter.

Meanwhile, rents in The Pearl have remained stable at QAR 8,490/month (one-bedroom) and QAR 11,500/month (two-bedroom). In Fox Hills, the average 1BR rent remained at the QAR 5,800/month level while the average 2BR rent shrunk by nearly 3%.

Unlike Q2 when rents in West Bay and Marina decreased, the latest quarter saw better performance for one-bedroom apartment rents in prime markets and in select downtown areas such as Al Sadd (6.6%) and the Old Airport (3%).

However, several neighborhoods saw a decrease in 2BR apartment rents, with the largest seen in Al Mansoura, Doha Jadeed, and Najma where the average rents of available apartments listed on hapondo declined by approximately 8%.

Meanwhile, the median rents in key neighborhoods for medium-size villas (3- to 5-bedrooms) have moved upwards. The Pearl's median rent increased from QAR 29,930/month to QAR 30,900/month. Median rents of listed mid-size villa properties in hapondo have increased by an additional QAR 500/month to QAR 1,000/month in West Bay, Al Hilal, and Ain Khaled while rents remained stable in Al Mamoura, Old Airport, and Al Waab.

Abdullah Al Saleh, CEO of hapondo’s parent company Sakan, comments: “The rental market continues to be strong in Qatar, especially in the prime residential sector where gross rental yields range from 5% to 8% for prime apartments and 3% to 5% for prime villas. In hapondo, a significant portion of our users search for apartments in The Pearl and West Bay, and they look for villas in places such as Al Waab and West Bay Lagoon, signifying the market’s interest in quality spaces and convenient living.”

With more than 85% of the population considered expatriates, the population in Qatar grew from 2.86 million in June 2024 to 3.05 million in August, according to data from the National Planning Council.

In Q3, the Qatar Real Estate Price Index also bounced back from a 2-year low performance in April. The Index recovered from 202.46 points in April to 215.05 points in August, signifying a gradual recovery of selling prices across the country.

*Prime market includes The Pearl, West Bay and Legtaifiya, and Lusail