Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is joining forces with Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Ambulance Service for the launch of the 'Know the 5 to Save a Life' campaign, as part of its #FestivalCares corporate social responsibility program.

Starting from September 27th to 30th, the 'Know the 5 to Save a Life' awareness activation will be hosted at the Atrium Node of the mall.

This initiative aims to educate and empower the community, with vital knowledge on how to respond during medical emergencies. By partnering with HMC's Ambulance Service, Doha Festival City underscores its commitment to community safety and well-being through timely and efficient emergency response services.

The campaign accentuates the immediate necessity to dial 999 during emergencies, the importance of providing accurate location details for prompt ambulance services, the criticality of answering all questions to aid proper assessment and dispatching of help, the significance of following instructions from the operators until help arrives, and the essentiality of giving way to ambulances to ensure they reach their destinations promptly.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, expressed, "Our alliance with Hamad Medical Corporation embodies our mutual aspiration for a knowledgeable and health-conscious community. By disseminating essential information, we empower our community to act promptly and effectively in emergencies."

“The ‘Know the 5 to Stay Alive’ national awareness campaign is designed to educate the public on the crucial actions to take when calling an ambulance in an emergency,” said Mr. Ali Darwish, the Assistant Executive Director of Emergency and Scheduled Ambulance Service for HMC Ambulance Service.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Doha Festival City for supporting our campaign and to disseminate vital information to the people of Qatar. The mall has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to prioritizing the health of Qatar's citizens,” Mr. Darwish concluded.

The 'Know the 5 to Save a Life' campaign targets the entire population of Qatar, including residents, visitors, medical professionals, and academics. It aims to instill confidence and knowledge during medical emergencies while fostering community cooperation to ensure optimal health outcomes.

Doha Festival City remains at the forefront of community-centric initiatives, continually striving to be a beacon of knowledge, support, and collaboration for all its visitors and the broader community.

