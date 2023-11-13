Advancing its commitment to community well-being, Doha Festival City launches a pivotal Diabetes Awareness Campaign as an integral part of its #FestivalCares Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforces its commitment to community health during Diabetes Awareness Month, hosting daily diabetes awareness events, from Sunday 12th November to Saturday 18 November, 3-10pm at entertainment Node.

Doha Festival City, in collaboration with the Department of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs, the National Diabetes Committee (MoPH), the Diabetes Education team (HMC), and the Primary Health Corporation (PHCC), is set to roll out an extensive campaign delivering both opportunistic diabetes risk screenings and comprehensive diabetes education to the public.

Recognizing the pressing need for diabetes awareness, the initiative emphasizes understanding individual risk factors such as family history, age, lifestyle, and obesity. Early detection remains central to effective diabetes management. The free diabetes risk screenings, facilitated by distinguished healthcare professionals, exemplify the unwavering commitment to this vital cause.

Stressing that prevention often supersedes cure, the campaign heralds the virtues of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and effective stress management in diabetes prevention and management. Further, it emphasizes the crucial role of regular health check-ups and consistent monitoring of vital indicators for those diagnosed or at risk, guiding them towards a healthier life trajectory.

"At Doha Festival City, our mission revolves around prioritizing our community's well-being, resonating with our core philosophy of 'It's my place, my choice'. Through our Diabetes Awareness Campaign, in collaboration with esteemed healthcare organizations, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed health choices," remarked Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City.

"Millions of people with diabetes worldwide lack access to essential care, and this is one of the key reasons why we are dedicated to observing World Diabetes Day at HMC annually. We organize public awareness activities that resonate with the annual theme. For World Diabetes Day 2021-23, the theme is 'Access to Diabetes Care.' Continuous care and support are crucial for individuals with diabetes to manage their condition and prevent complications. Our campaign is set to emphasize the significance of understanding the risk factors for type 2 diabetes, which can help in delaying or preventing the disease. It also aims to shed light on the ramifications of diabetes-related complications and the necessity of timely access to accurate information and care. This ensures prompt treatment and effective management," declared Prof. Abdul-Badi Abou-Samra, Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee at MoPH and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute at HMC.

This collaboration between Doha Festival City, MoPH, HMC, and PHCC shines as a beacon of collective effort, championing public health and the relentless battle against diabetes. Attendees are implored to share their learnings, amplifying the campaign's reach and impact.

For those dealing with diabetes, it's important to know that a supportive network of healthcare professionals and organizations is available. These dedicated experts provide guidance, resources, and a sense of community, empowering individuals to manage their condition effectively and find the necessary support for their journey.

Doha Festival City cordially invites everyone to participate, ensuring that the lessons of this campaign resonate beyond the month of awareness from November 9 to November 18, daily from 3-10pm at Entertainment Node.

