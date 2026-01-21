Doha, Qatar: Doha Design District (DDD) and Qatar Foundation partner university Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) have officially partnered in plans to open a dedicated multifunctional design hub in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. This strategic partnership brings the university’s creative research and academic excellence into the city's vibrant design center, providing a dedicated space for community and industry focused creative innovation.

Located within DDD headquarters, the VCUarts Qatar multifunctional space will extend the university’s academic, creative, and research activities beyond Education City and into the heart of the city. The initiative enhances engagement with Qatar’s wider cultural ecosystem and contributes to the ongoing development of Doha Design District as a leading regional hub for creativity and design.

Amir Berbić, Dean of VCUarts Qatar, said: “The establishment of a VCUarts Qatar creative hub within Doha Design District reflects VCUarts Qatar’s deep commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for a thriving, interconnected creative economy. It will serve as a visible platform for academic activity, creative research, and community education. VCUarts Qatar has long been a catalyst for artistic excellence, experimentation, and global dialogue. By expanding into Msheireb Downtown Doha, we are creating new pathways for collaboration, community engagement, and opportunities for our faculty, students and alumni to shape the future of design in the region.”

Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, said: "The establishment of the VCUarts Qatar annex within Doha Design District represents a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative ecosystem. By bringing academic excellence into the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, we are bridging the essential connection between learning and practice, theory and application.”

"Situated within the world's first smart and sustainable city regeneration, this collaboration reinforces our vision of DDD as a knowledge hub where creative talent can develop, experiment, and engage with industry. Education is central to building a sustainable design economy, and this partnership creates meaningful pathways for students, alumni, and practitioners to shape the future of design in Qatar and the region," he added.

Dr. Hend Zainal, Executive Director of Strategy, Management and Partnerships at Qatar Foundation's Higher Education Division, said: “At Qatar Foundation, we believe that education reaches its full potential when woven into the fabric of the community. The partnership between VCUarts Qatar and Doha Design District stands as a testament to our commitment to a multidisciplinary ecosystem that transcends traditional learning. By bringing creative innovation into the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, VCUarts Qatar and Doha Design District are working collaboratively to provide the community with a platform to create, experiment and learn together.”

Education forms a cornerstone of Doha Design District's strategic positioning as Qatar's leading hub for design excellence. Through partnerships such as this collaboration with VCUarts Qatar, DDD connects academic research with real-world industry application, activating spaces with purpose-driven programming that supports talent development and long-term ecosystem building. This focus on education distinguishes DDD as a knowledge platform where learning, experimentation, and applied design converge, supporting the growth of local and regional creative talent in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030's objectives for innovation-led development and cultural advancement.

The activation at Doha Design District builds on VCUarts Qatar’s longstanding collaboration with DDD and Msheireb Properties. Together, the partners are expanding opportunities for cultural exchange and increasing community access to the arts and design experiences. Moreover, it aligns with VCUarts Qatar’s objectives to broaden education and creative research, increase visibility, and develop community connections.

VCUarts Qatar and Doha Design District have partnered on numerous initiatives, ranging from sustainable bird sanctuaries to student-led window displays in association with Liberty London. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, VCUarts Qatar joined Msheireb Downtown Doha to showcase student installations in the city center, exploring the intersection of local heritage and global sport. This partnership was highlighted by David Beckham’s participation, who met with the student designers to champion Qatar’s creativity on the world stage. Previous faculty-led exhibitions with Msheireb Museums include Strange Wonders & Mapping Migration Memories.

About Doha Design District

Doha Design District (DDD), a strategic initiative of Msheireb Properties, is Qatar’s leading hub for design excellence. Located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, DDD offers an open platform for a growing community of creatives, designers, and innovators, where ideas are reimagined, challenged, and celebrated. Through exhibitions, installations, talks, and pop-ups, DDD supports talent and encourages cross-sector and international collaboration, creating purposeful experiences that reflect Msheireb’s commitment to Qatari heritage and thoughtful, sustainable design.

Through its forward-looking programming and community-building initiatives, DDD plays a pivotal role in advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering cultural development, innovation-led growth, and a sustainable, creativity-driven economy.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment. The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.

About Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar

Established in 1998 through a partnership with Qatar Foundation, VCUarts Qatar is the international branch campus of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts, a top-ranked art and design school in Richmond, Virginia in the United States.

VCUarts Qatar operates within the 27-year alliance between VCU and Qatar Foundation that underscores the commitment of each institution to excellence, inquiry, discovery and innovation in a global setting.

VCUarts Qatar offers students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design, interior design, kinetic imaging and painting and printmaking, a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in design. A vibrant community with global reach, VCUarts promises to instill in students a lifelong passion for education and the arts.

VCUarts Qatar offers valuable opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and connects VCUarts to the influential art and design world of the Middle East and beyond. The campus attracts renowned contributors to contemporary visual culture for speaking and teaching engagements, and hosts two major international events: Tasmeem Doha, a biennial art and design conference; and the biennial Hamad bin Khalifa Islamic Art Symposium.

For more information about VCUarts Qatar, please visit: https://qatar.vcu.edu/. To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.