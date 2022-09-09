Dubai, UAE: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, has tied up with Al Madallah Healthcare Management, one of the fastest growing Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the country offering innovative medical claims management services. Through the agreement, Al Madallah will administer DNI health insurance plans as a TPA and the partnership reinforces both entities commitment towards providing superior customer service.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai National Insurance and Dr. Asma Al Sherif, Deputy CEO of Al Madallah in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Board Member of Dubai National Insurance and Chairman of the Investment Committee and executive management and senior members from both companies.

Established in 2008 in Dubai, Al Madallah Healthcare Management specialises in managing health insurance schemes and insurance policies of government organisations, corporations, self-funding organisations and health insurance companies. Since its operations, the company has established strong ties with the Government of Dubai and the private sector.

Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, Dubai National Insurance, said, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Al Madallah. The company’s remarkable growth over the years is a testament to the strong customer focus and robust support it provides to our beneficiaries. As DNI, we have a legacy of partnering with top-class Third Party Administrators (TPA) for all our medical claim services and have an extensive network of service providers who are responsible for delivering high-quality, consistent services and processing voluminous health insurance claims. We believe this partnership will allow us to serve our extensive customer base more effectively.”

Dr Asma Al Sherif, Deputy CEO, Al Madallah, “It is an honour to partner with Dubai National Insurance (DNI) and deliver world-class innovative solutions. Our dedicated and passionate team brings in a combined experience of over 14 years in medical insurance administration, compliance, service, and technology. We have strongly focused on administering SME and large group accounts and medical insurance for many government entities like Dubai Government, Dubai Police, Dubai Holding and MOHAP. We believe that DNI is an excellent partner as DNI’s conservative underwriting approach has resulted in maintaining a steady growth both in written premium and in net insurance income, and its commitment to continuously enhance and improve services for the benefit of its customers aligns with our aim to provide consistently innovative and superior services.”

Al Madallah's a unique network of over 3,000 medical service providers in the UAE currently offers direct billing access globally through its internationally reputed partners. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Al Madallah has and will always be committed to complying with the best industry standards resulting in improving the effectiveness of our Quality Management System.

Backed by leading international reinsurers such as Swiss Re, SCOR and Munich Re, DNI provides various innovative insurance solutions, from personal lines to commercial lines as well as a specialised portfolio of solutions to suit every market need. DNI has recently been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by Lloyds Registered Quality Assurance (LRQA), demonstrating the company's compliance with strict international quality guidelines, regulatory requirements, and customer needs.

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNI), is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

