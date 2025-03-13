Zürich, Switzerland – dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has been re-awarded the license to provide ground handling services at Zürich Airport (ZRH) in Switzerland. The extension follows a competitive public tender conducted by the airport operator, and secures dnata’s position at ZRH for another seven years.

dnata currently serves 40 passenger and cargo airlines in Zürich with a team of over 500 employees, safely handling over 35 aircraft turnarounds and 150 tonnes of cargo every day.

The company’s recent investments at the airport include the rollout of its digital cargo management system, One Cargo, which automates key business and operational functions, including safety and quality monitoring, reporting and ULD management, with an integrated, cloud-based platform. It also invested in advanced ground support equipment (GSE), increasing the share of electric vehicles in its fleet to 42%.

In addition, dnata recently announced that it would boost its cargo handling capacity by over 50% at ZRH. Having signed a lease agreement with the airport authority, the company is planning to operate its new 9,500m² advanced warehouse facility as the sole occupant. The facility is already under construction and expected to open in early 2027.

Willy Ruf, dnata Switzerland’s Managing Director, said: “We are proud to have earned the trust of Zürich Airport once again. The renewal of our license is a clear vote of confidence in our team, highlighting our reliability and commitment to service excellence. We will continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and equipment to deliver best-in-class services to our customers.”

Besides Zürich, dnata operates at Geneva Airport (GVA) in Switzerland. In 2024, dnata’s team assisted over four million departing passengers and moved over 103,000 tonnes of cargo in the country.

