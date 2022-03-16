Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, has been announced as exclusive representation partner for Sun Resorts as the Mauritius-based hotel group caters for increased demand from GCC travellers.



Adding to its extensive hotel representation portfolio, dnata Representation Services will now act as sales and marketing partner for Sun Resorts properties across the GCC countries, offering travellers local expertise and a personalised service, as they return to the beautiful island since its full reopening for tourism.



With a spread across the island, Sun Resorts’ Mauritius footprint includes four resorts, La Pirogue, Sugar Beach, Ambre, and Long Beach, whilst the group also owns iconic leisure island, Ile aux Cerfs, featuring the world-famous championship golf course designed by Bernhard Langer. Popular with golf enthusiasts from the region, guests with Sun Resorts are offered complimentary green fees at three signature golf courses during their stay: Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club, Anahita Golf Club, and Tamarina Golf Club.



Sébastien Doussin, DVP – Global Ground Services & Destination Management at dnata Travel Group, commented: "The Indian Ocean islands have always proved popular with GCC travellers, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, offering luxurious and secluded island retreats. With Mauritius fully reopening for tourism we have certainly seen an increased demand for travel there.



"With our local expertise, we are delighted to represent Sun Resorts Mauritius across the GCC, particularly as a brand which attracts various demographics of travellers across the leisure, corporate, and MICE segments. This also includes travellers with a keen interest in sport due to the quality of the golf courses in Mauritius. With the GCC region producing a number of golf enthusiasts due to the abundance of world-class courses in destinations such as Dubai, we can certainly see an opportunity here."



Joelle Edwards-Tonks, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Sun Resorts, commented: "At a time when the industry and consumer faces recurring uncertainties, Sun Resorts has continued to move forward with confidence. Strengthening our presence in the GCC demonstrates our wholehearted belief in a bright and successful future."



To find out more about the dnata Travel Group, please access: www.dnata.com/travel. To find out more about Sun Resorts and their full range of properties across Mauritius, please access: www.sunresortshotels.com.

