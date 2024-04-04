Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has partnered with Mauritius Tourism, the official tourism authority of the Indian Ocean island country, as it aims to attract more travellers from the UAE in 2024.

Mauritius Tourism has appointed dnata Representation Services as its sales, marketing, and PR representative in the UAE, to provide localised booking support and share top rates, latest news, itineraries and more from the destination with travellers across the country. The collaboration will focus on showcasing trending experiences for 2024, including the island’s diverse proposition beyond its famous shorelines.

In recent years, Mauritius has become an increasingly popular destination among UAE-based travellers. With an impressive 62% increase in travellers from the UAE to the country recorded by Mauritius Tourism between 2015 and 2023, passenger arrivals continue to show steady growth in 2024.

Rakhi Purohit, Head of Representation Services at dnata, commented: “Mauritius is a location known for its world-class beaches, but it offers much more for travellers seeking extraordinary adventures. From hiking in National Parks to enjoying diverse culinary experiences, some of the world’s most unique natural landscapes and picture-perfect golf courses – there’s something for everyone. We look forward to bringing the island’s host of authentic and meaningful experiences closer to the UAE’s avid traveller base in 2024.”

Popular locations across the island for UAE travellers include the beaches of Flic en Flac, Tamarin and Le Morne on its West and South West Coast, where the country witnesses its most sunshine, and offers some of its most impressive natural landscapes, luxury resorts, dining and entertainment options.

Donald Payen, Chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, added: “Mauritius may be best known for its stunning, tropical landscapes including its exceptional beaches and azure waters, but a key element we want to showcase to UAE-based travellers is what Mauritius can offer ‘beyond the beach’. The island offers a harmonious melting pot of culture, traditions, abundant immersive experiences, and appetising gastronomy. Our all-inclusive offering in four and five-star resorts is also impressive, and working with dnata we hope to bring top rates and experiences to the forefront for the UAE market.”

Travellers can connect directly to Mauritius from the UAE with Emirates’ double-daily service from Dubai operated by A380, at an approximate six-hour, 35-minute flight time.

Part of the dnata Travel Group, dnata Representation Services is the global representation services partner of choice by multiple airlines, hotels, transport, and tourism board partners worldwide. Find out more at www.dnata.com/travel. Discover more on the island of Mauritius, at: www.mauritiusnow.com.

