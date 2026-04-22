DMCC launches twin premium commercial towers, adding 560,000 square feet of Grade A office space

Development will bring total commercial office space in Uptown Dubai to over 1 million square feet

Development will support accelerating demand from high-value industries following DMCC FinX and Wealth Hub launches

Leasing opportunities expected to open in second half of the year, with full project scheduled for completion in 2028

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the launch of One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place, two new premium commercial towers within its flagship Uptown Dubai district, representing the latest milestone in the district’s expansion.

The development will add more than 560,000 square feet of Grade A office space, taking the district’s total commercial footprint beyond 1 million square feet. Leasing is expected to open in the second half of the year, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028.

Comprising 21 and 15 storeys respectively, the towers are designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of occupiers, from multinational corporates to fast-scaling firms. Office configurations will range from 2,100 square feet to 17,600 square feet, with select floors offering integrated, multi-level layouts connected by private staircases – a format aimed at larger tenants seeking operational cohesion. An additional 82,000 square feet of retail space will be incorporated into the development, reinforcing Uptown Dubai’s positioning as a mixed-use destination that combines commercial, retail and lifestyle offerings within a single, connected environment.

The expansion comes as DMCC builds out new ecosystems in finance and capital markets, including the recent launch of FinX and the Wealth Hub, which are designed to anchor financial institutions, fintech platforms, alternative lenders and digital asset firms within the district. The growth of these sectors is driving demand for high-specification office space in well-connected locations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “Businesses are increasingly prioritising environments that combine connectivity, flexibility and access to capital and markets. With One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place, we are adding over 560,000 square feet of Grade A office space, taking Uptown Dubai’s total commercial capacity beyond 1 million square feet. The towers are designed to accommodate a wide range of occupiers, featuring office configurations from 2,100 to 17,600 square feet, including integrated multi-level layouts. This reflects the scale and sophistication of demand we are seeing across trade, finance and technology. As we continue to build out ecosystems for the next generation of businesses, including DMCC Wealth Hub, FinX and the Maritime Centre, Uptown Dubai is evolving into a fully integrated district, offering companies a premium and connected platform to grow and operate globally.”

Designed by Brewer Smith Brewer Group, the towers will emphasise performance and user experience, with amenities including in-building dining, retail outlets and a swimming pool. The development will also provide more than 1,600 parking spaces with valet services, alongside a dedicated shuttle connection to the Dubai Metro.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing will offer panoramic views across the district, while 13 destination-controlled elevators and inter-floor connectivity are intended to enhance efficiency for larger occupiers.

Both buildings are targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating energy- and water-efficiency systems, solar-controlled glazing and enhanced indoor environmental standards.

DMCC is currently accepting expressions of interest from prospective tenants ahead of formal leasing later this year, as it continues to position Uptown Dubai as a next-generation hub for global trade, finance and emerging technologies.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 25,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

ABOUT UPTOWN DUBAI

Uptown Dubai is a transformative, mixed-use sustainable development by DMCC, strategically positioned as the Southern Gate of Dubai. The iconic new district integrates luxurious residences and world-class business spaces with exceptional hospitality and leisure offerings, creating a dynamic and inclusive urban community.

The ultimate lifestyle development, Uptown Dubai features eight towers, including the first to rise, Uptown Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill. SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences offers luxury living with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, featuring modern amenities appealing to both individuals and families. This prestigious urban residence combines sophistication and contemporary design, creating a unique luxury living experience in the heart of New Dubai.

Enhancing the development’s exclusivity and amenities, SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel provides visionary 5-star hospitality in an accessible, prime location. At the core of Uptown Dubai, The Plaza serves as a vibrant cultural and commercial hub, offering retail, dining, and leisure opportunities alongside unique art installations and cultural experiences. The Atrium, its culinary centrepiece, delivers world-class dining and retail experiences for residents and visitors, featuring standout venues such as Sur, an Aegean-inspired restaurant celebrating Mediterranean flavours, and Uptown Social, a community-focused café known for its expertly brewed coffee and feel-good bites. Uptown Tower is LEED Gold-certified, underscoring the development’s commitment to sustainability. With ongoing expansion to include additional towers, office space, and cultural venues, the development enhances Dubai’s position as a global trade and business hub while offering an unparalleled, premium living experience.

Uptown Dubai Website: https://uptowndubai.ae/en/