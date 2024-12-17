Users can interact with DMCC Crypto Centre’s ecosystem partners, team members, Chatbot and info board to register a new company with DMCC and avail other essential services

DMCC accelerates adoption of pragmatic next-gen technologies in support of USD 3.1 trillion metaverse opportunity

Explore the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse on desktop browser here: https://experience.dmcc.ae/ (mobile app coming soon)

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has announced the launch of the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, representing a landmark application of the technology for one of the world’s leading Web3 ecosystems.

Developed with Infinite Reality, a global leader in immersive technologies, the Metaverse will feature engaging gamified zones, including a trading game and a treasure hunt, offering exciting prizes for participating users. This immersive space will allow users to interact directly with the DMCC Crypto Centre team, creating a unique community experience.

Additionally, users will have access to dedicated service clinics, covering essential areas such as banking, compliance and insurance. The Metaverse experience is further enhanced by a comprehensive dashboard designed to streamline the processes and procedures for setting up a crypto business in Dubai, making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to establish their ventures within the growing crypto ecosystem.

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems, DMCC, said: “Even under a moderate scenario, the global metaverse market is projected to exceed USD 3.1 trillion by 2030. In launching the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, we are not only providing a cutting-edge digital experience for our ecosystem members, but also demonstrating a real pragmatic use case of next-gen technology at the intersection of blockchain and AI. This latest milestone drives global AI applications forward, reinforcing Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, and paving the way for a future where the metaverse is scaled up and becomes a dynamic, open and interoperable space for the benefit of many industries.”

The creation of the DMCC Crypto Centre digital twin aligns with the ambitious Dubai Metaverse Strategy, aiming to position the emirate as one of the top 10 metaverse economies globally and establish Dubai as a leading hub for immersive technologies.

