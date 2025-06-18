DMCC is now home to over 700 U.S. companies – representing over 45% of American businesses operating in the UAE

150 American business leaders briefed across three roadshows in New York, Brooklyn and Miami to showcase opportunities for American companies to set up and grow in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced a 7% rise in U.S. companies joining its international business district in the past 12 months. Now home to over 45% of the estimated 1,500 American companies in the UAE, DMCC has reaffirmed its position as the go-to trade hub in Dubai for U.S. firms seeking to scale into the world’s fastest-growing markets.

The strong growth in American businesses reflects the wider trade momentum following U.S. President Donald Trump’s landmark visit to the UAE in May, during which a series of strategic deals worth USD 200 billion were signed across key sectors including AI, energy, defence and aviation. These agreements – signalling a new chapter in UAE-U.S. economic cooperation – have further elevated the commercial opportunity on offer for American enterprises in the region.

Capitalising on this momentum, DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live series across New York City, Brooklyn, and Miami. The trio of high-impact events convened 150 business leaders from across critical sectors including technology, financial services, commodities and advanced manufacturing – as DMCC accelerates its drive to attract the next wave of American companies and investment to Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “President Trump’s recent visit to the UAE – part of the first official foreign visit of his second term – marks a new chapter in economic collaboration between the UAE and United States. With bilateral trade reaching USD 34.4 billion in 2024, there is significant trade and investment momentum as well as appetite among American businesses to set up in Dubai and tap into global markets. We have witnessed this first hand with strong multi-year growth of U.S. companies joining our district, including a rise of 7% in the past 12 months, meaning DMCC continues to be the trade hub of choice for over 45% of the total American business presence in the UAE – a position we will aim to grow and consolidate as we enhance the value proposition across our dedicated ecosystems in commodities, services and advanced technologies.”

DMCC’s record as an international business district continues to drive its appeal. With almost 26,000 companies now operating across its district – including over 700 from the US – DMCC contributes 15% of Dubai’s annual foreign direct investment inflows and 7% of the Emirate’s GDP.

Through initiatives like Made For Trade Live, DMCC continues to position Dubai as a prime destination for business, connecting international firms to a global network of opportunity across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and beyond.