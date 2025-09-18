Announcement made during Made For Trade Live roadshows in Naples and Palermo focused on building trade with Southern Italy

Over 260 Italian business leaders briefed on the role of Dubai and DMCC as a trade and innovation hub

UAE-Italy non-oil trade grew by more than 20% in 2024 to reach over USD 14 billion

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has recorded nearly 10% growth in companies from Italy in the past 12 months to take its district-wide total to over 530 Italian companies.

The announcement was made as DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshow in Naples and Palermo, which was dedicated to building greater regional business connectivity between Dubai and Southern Italy. Over 260 Italian business leaders were briefed on Dubai’s status as a global trade and innovation hub and DMCC’s role supporting companies from around the world to set up and connect seamlessly into global value chains.

Amid a backdrop of deepening UAE-Italy non-oil trade which surpassed USD 14 billion in 2024, an annual rise of over 20%, DMCC sees significant potential in strengthening ties further across strategic sectors, in particular agri-food, coffee, precious metals and stones, and energy.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Amid deepening bilateral ties – with UAE–Italy non-oil trade reaching USD 14 billion in 2024 – DMCC has seen close to 10% growth in Italian companies over the past 12 months. Our Made For Trade Live roadshows in Naples and Palermo underscore this momentum and the potential for stronger regional trade and investment between Dubai and Southern Italy. The synergies are clear: both regions are strategic continental gateways with world-class ports and logistics, and both are home to globally renowned commodities and industries from coffee and agri-food to energy, precious metals, and precious stones. With over 500 Italian businesses now operating successfully from DMCC, we remain committed to sharpening our value proposition and being the de facto hub in Dubai for Italian companies to set up, scale, and connect to high-value global markets."

The roadshows weld in partnership with Corbello, Cardo, Gravante & Raimo, Enterprise Europe Network, Forbes Italia, Gruppo Marican, the Naples Chamber of Commerce, the Order of Chartered Accounts and Accounting Experts of Naples, S.I. Impresa, Sicilia Sprint and the Department of Economic Activities for the Sicilian Region. With almost 26,000 member companies and accounting for 15% of total annual foreign direct investment (FDI) in Dubai and 7% of its GDP, DMCC continues to serve as a gateway for international businesses seeking expansion into some of the fastest-growing markets across the world.

