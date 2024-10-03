Agreement signed during CV Summit, Switzerland’s premier Web3 and blockchain event, which gathered thousands of entrepreneurs and industry leaders in Zug, Switzerland

DMCC and CV VC will bridge two of the world’s most vibrant blockchain ecosystems, providing cross-border ecosystem development through joint educational drives, events and workspace exchanges

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and CV VC, one of Switzerland’s leading early-stage blockchain venture capital firms, have entered into a new strategic collaboration to connect and mutually support the Web3 ecosystems in Dubai and Switzerland. The agreement was signed during the annual CV Summit 2024, Switzerland’s premier blockchain and Web3 event, which gathered thousands of industry leaders and entrepreneurs in Zug, Switzerland this week.

The collaboration agreement between DMCC Crypto Centre and CV VC, one of the founder’s of the Swiss Crypto Valley and which operates the international blockchain ecosystem builder CV Labs, marks a significant step in bolstering ties between two of the world’s most significant Web3 ecosystems. Together both sides aim to accelerate Web3 entrepreneurship between Dubai and Switzerland to create the next vibrant innovation corridor.

As a strategic regional alliance, DMCC’s and CV VC’s ecosystems will be scaled up through mutual and cross-border collaboration, including educational initiatives such as workshops and seminars, the exchange of resources and workspaces, and joint events including the Web3 Hub during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025. CV VC will also partner in the upcoming DMCC-Bybit Hackathon, underscoring a shared commitment to foster and drive blockchain technology innovation in the region.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: "We are delighted to announce this latest strategic alliance between CV VC and DMCC Crypto Centre, which will not only provide our members with a range of unique benefits but scale up Web3 innovation between Dubai and Switzerland. We recognise the immense value that greater collaboration, knowledge exchange, and resource-sharing can bring to unlocking the potential of Web3. By connecting our ecosystems, we can drive the next phase of global Web3 adoption and pave the way for a more interconnected and innovative future for businesses worldwide.”

Mathias Ruch, Founder & CEO, CV VC, said: “This alliance is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and resources, supporting the growth of the blockchain space in both the Middle East and Switzerland.”

Olaf Hannemann, Co-Founder & CIO of CV VC, added: “From an investment perspective, we feel the Middle Eastern Ecosystem has significantly matured over the last few years, driven by a long-term vision and a deeply rooted motivation to invest in future technologies”.

With over 600 members, the DMCC Crypto Centre is a comprehensive ecosystem for companies that develop Web3 and blockchain technologies and associated value-added services. Providing everything that crypto businesses and entrepreneurs need to set up and scale their operations, it has become the largest concentration of crypto and Web3 firms in the region.

CV VC is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Switzerland, focusing primarily on global start-ups that offer solutions using blockchain technologies. As a founder of the Swiss Crypto Valley, CV VC has the essential resources and network to identify, incubate and accelerate the journey of blockchain start-ups.