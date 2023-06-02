Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dish Catering and Foodie Brands, subsidiaries of Foodie Holdings Limited, announce the opening of their new head office location in Dubai, UAE. "The move represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and marks a new chapter in our commitment to serving our customers," said Cody Barrett, Vice President of Meal Plans & FMCG.

Dish Catering and Foodie Brands Kitchen

With a state-of-the-art tasting & test kitchen, the new office, located in Rawabeh Commercial Building, Al Quoz 1 (near Al Serkal Creative Zone), is designed to offer more convenience for their valued clients. It is situated near major transportation hubs alongside Sheikh Zayed Road, between Equity and On-passive metro stations.

"Our new office is a reflection of our continued dedication to providing the highest level of service to our customers," said Kelly Dyason, Partner and Managing Director of Dish Catering. “We’re excited about the possibilities it brings and look forward to growing our presence in the Middle East.”

Dan Jimenez, Partner and VP of Catering said, “We are delighted to have our workforce housed under one roof. Together there's no stopping us to create even better catering and events experiences for our clients. We have grown over the years since we first joined Foodie Brands in late 2019, and this move signifies our scalable presence across the UAE."

The new head office is an addition to the multiple existing kitchen and warehouse facilities of Foodie Brands and Dish, encompassing catering, meal plans, desserts & pastry production, and FMCG manufacturing. The management team is delighted to welcome clients and guests to visit and host their food tasting and events planning requirements at this new location.

-Ends-

About Foodie Brands

Foodie Brands Catering Services LLC is part of Foodie Holdings Limited, which is comprised of a group of UAE-based operating companies focused on empowering tremendous brands and enhancing high value categories within the non on-demand food sector.

About Dish Catering and Events

Dish Catering, a subsidiary of Foodie Brands Catering Services, is Dubai’s most reputable catering and event management company. The company was established in 2008 with the intention of providing creative, innovative and inspiring food concepts to the Dubai event scene. With over 2000 events annually the Dish team typically handles corporate catering, royal weddings, charity gala events, VIP concert catering, store launches, product exhibitions as well as bespoke private events from 20 to 500+ guests.

For more information contact

email: marketing@foodiebrands.com

web: dish.ae | foodiebrands.com

address: Level 1, Office 107, Rawabeh Commercial Building, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, UAE