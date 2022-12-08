RAK, UAE: Begin your experience of limitless luxury at the "greatest venue of them all" - the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah with the journey of a limited-edition exotic sports car, Pambuffetti.

The resort brings guests an unforgettable opportunity to experience the most unique destination Ras Al Khaimah, where people can experience for the first time the world's most dynamic edition of an exotic sports car, Pambuffetti.

Pambuffetti is a limited edition Italian Hyper Car inspired by the current Formula 1 made to provide the same sensations on the track and on the road. Pambuffetti PJ-01 features an 820 hp- V10- 5200cc engine, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. This car was born with the same aerodynamic philosophy of a Grand Prix single-seater and was created to enhance the potential of sports driving on the road.

"This is the car for me! But my goal is to share it with those who share my passion," proudly states Juri Pambuffetti.

This iconic car is in the Middle East region for the first time and showcased at the iconic luxury resort Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. The first female F3 driver of the United Arab Emirates, Amna Al Qubaisi, was invited to unlock the gear of Pambuffetti for the first time at Waldorf Astoria RAK.

"It was breathtaking to drive this extremely powerful sports car, and I am happy that the Pambuffetti team gave me the opportunity to try the car out,” said Amna Al Qubaisi.

The resort invites luxury car lovers and collectors to get a first look at the Pambuffetti with a VIP Suite Package. Your curated luxury hospitality experience starts with Royal Caviar in-suite breakfast and Waldorf Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley and follows up with an adrenaline-filled exploration of Pambuffetti "PJ-01". This truly epic journey allows you to sit inside, talk to the car designers and take pictures with the first Italian Hyper Car Pambuffetti and the inventor Juri Pambuffetti.

Adrian Stoppe, the General Manager of Waldorf Astoria RAK, is excited about this collaboration and to bring this unprecedented opportunity to the United Arab Emirates, where people get close and personal with this incredible car and see why it's creating such a buzz among luxury car enthusiasts.

"At Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, we pride ourselves on offering our guests a powerful blend of motion & luxury.” stated by Adrian Stoppe, the General Manager of the unforgettable destination.

Pambuffetti PJ-01 will be at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah until the 10th of Jan, 2023.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity- Book direct Pambuffetti Package at: Reservations.warak@waldorfastoria.com

-Ends-

Image Gallery: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Tf0Nsg9es2n_jeqZtFjs8aTLu5ulKBIJ?usp=share_link

Pambuffetti Brochure: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TUmeBIeezjLJrezNVfCobViACPyPXPCg?usp=share_link

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paromita Ohri

Director of Marketing and Communications

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Paromita.ohri@waldorfastoria.com

