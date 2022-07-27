Dubai-UAE: – Likee, one of the most popular short-video platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has partnered with EHang, a world’s leading Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, to showcase the incredible practices of “flying taxis” on the short video platform. The collaboration will consist of EHang setting up its official account on Likee where it will post breathtaking videos of passenger-grade flight demos and aerial media light shows from around the world whilst sharing one of the most cutting-edge technologies of urban air mobility.

EHang and its AAVs have been generating a significant amount of interest both in the GCC and across the MENA region. The company has carried out successful fully autonomous trial flights Qatar and UAE, with its flight demo footprint scattering in 11 countries worldwide.

Likee users have an interest in cutting-edge and emerging technologies. The concept of drones and flying taxis is also quite intriguing and relatable to many. On the short video platform #FlyingCars has generated over 884.7 million views and #Drone has generated over 21.6 million views.

“Cutting-edge technology is one of the most popular verticals on Likee and we are glad to have EHang with us to share their efforts in upgrading future transportation,” said Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations. “Likee values original content creators and innovators most and is committed to providing diverse high-quality content for our users.”

Likee has approximately 150 million users worldwide. The goal of the short video platform is to enable its creators and users to create unforgettable moments by showcasing their knowledge and creativity in front of a global community whilst generating real and meaningful connections for all.

“Likee is an incredible platform as its users are highly motivated to not only be entertained but explore, discover and learn,” said a spokesperson from EHang. “What we also truly appreciate about users on the Likee platform is their willingness to share what they feel is relevant, exciting and educational with their family, friends and followers. We believe that through this partnership with Likee, we will be able to amplify our efforts in terms of raising public awareness for air mobility solutions and cement ourselves as a global leader in creating and promoting exceptional AAV technologies not just in the MENA region, but across the world.”

To follow EHang on Likee, please visit: https://likee.video/@930051329

About Likee

Likee is one of the world’s most popular short-video communities. Available for iOS, Android and HarmonyOS operating systems, Likee is home to millions of like-minded community members across MENA, Indonesia, Bangladesh, North America, Pakistan, and Europe. Made by Singapore-based BIGO Technology, Likee was launched in 2017.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.