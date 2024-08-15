Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a place where luxury and convenience blend effortlessly?

Presenting Mr. C Residences Jumeirah: Located in the enviable neighbourhood of Jumeirah 2 and complete with the highest quality amenities, this epitome of architectural excellence boasts a vibrant community in the heart of Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Alta Real Estate, the visionary developer renowned for creating iconic living spaces, is delighted to introduce Mr. C Residences Jumeirah to the Dubai market. This ultra-exclusive residential development, located in the prestigious Jumeirah 2 neighbourhood along the Dubai Canal, is redefining contemporary urban living with its 27 ultra-luxury condominiums designed by Alta Real Estate. A one-of-a-kind development, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is home to those who appreciate the finer things; those who live their lives with an inherent sense of style and believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

A Distinct Architectural Marvel

Designed by the globally acclaimed architect Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah draws inspiration from the curvaceous forms found in desert dunes and ocean waves. The result is a building that seamlessly blends elegance, luxury, and the sophistication of the Mr. C brand. The interiors, crafted by acclaimed designer Will Meyer of Meyer Davis, evoke the ambience of a luxury yacht, creating a truly unique living experience.

Prime Location, Unmatched Views

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah 2, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah boasts stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and the crystal-clear Arabian Gulf. Residents wake up to expansive green landscapes, pristine fairways, and iconic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. With easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, and being in close proximity to local attractions like Box Park, City Walk, Downtown, and Business Bay, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah offers the perfect blend of tranquillity and excitement.

Exclusive Residences for Discerning Individuals

The development features 27 limited edition residences, including 2,976 sq. ft. 3-bedroom apartments, 3,749 sq. ft. 4-bedroom apartments,4,837 5-bedroom sky villas, and an incredible 6-bedroom Sky Villa Penthouse spanning 15,219 sq.ft. This unique Triplex, a six-bedroom masterpiece, is a breathtaking architectural feat, boasting three pools, a fully landscaped rooftop garden, and the most awe inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai Canal.

Amenities & Lifestyle Beyond Comparison

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is a haven for privacy, featuring private elevators to each floor, private plunge pools, and penthouses with private rooftop gardens. The property also offers an array of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, Bellini Cafe with fresh Italian specialities all day, salon room, yoga, a screening room, and more.

The Neighbourhood – Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Jumeirah 2 effortlessly combines modern living with a touch of sophistication. Indulge in sea-to-table dining, cultural enrichment, boutique shopping, and lively nightlife in the nearby Dubai Harbour, Canal Boardwalk, and City Walk. The strategic location provides easy access to the Jumeirah Beach Park, offering a tropical escape just minutes away.

Live the Mr. C Lifestyle

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle. Complete with covered valet drop-off, lobby lounge, designated concierge, and exceptional curated art pieces in the lobby, setting the tone for the whole building. With open floor plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom cabinetry, each residence is a masterpiece in itself.

Alta Real Estate is committed to creating iconic and luxurious living spaces. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Alta Real Estate has set new benchmarks in the real estate industry. The completion of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah reaffirms Alta Real Estate's commitment to providing unparalleled quality and sophistication to its discerning clientele.

For more information on Mr. C Residences Jumeirah, please visit www.mrcresidencesjumeirah.com.