Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Imagine saying "I do" surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, luxurious resorts and breathtaking natural beauty. This dream can become a reality on Saadiyat Island, which is set to host the second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show 2024 organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), taking place at the elegant Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas from 13-14 October.

Just a short drive from Zayed International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s city centre, Saadiyat Island offers a selection of exquisite wedding venues that beautifully blend luxury with natural beauty, making it an idyllic destination for couples seeking a memorable celebration. Each venue within the destination provides stunning settings, from pristine beachfronts to elegant ballrooms.

1. The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Couples seeking the ideal venue for an intimate wedding, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is the perfect choice. Nestled along the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, the resort provides couples with a luxurious escape for their special day. With unspoiled sandy beaches, refined elegance and beautifully designed spaces, it offers the perfect setting for both pre-wedding and wedding celebrations.

2. Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Meanwhile, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort offers brides and grooms to-be a sophisticated indoor space, an expansive ballroom with a modern aesthetic, ideal for hosting lavish gatherings. With world-class amenities, personalised services and the serene ambiance of the island, Saadiyat Island hotels create an enchanting backdrop for unforgettable wedding celebrations.

3. Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel offers an array of elegant venues, including the picturesque "Ocean Lawn" for outdoor beachfront weddings and the sophisticated "Park Ballroom" for larger indoor celebrations, this resort seamlessly blends luxury with intimacy amidst its serene, natural surroundings.

4. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Resort

The all-inclusive Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Resort boasts a private beach, ideal for intimate wedding ceremonies, as well as expansive ballroom spaces designed for opulent celebrations. The resort’s striking architecture and beachfront setting provide a stunning backdrop, perfect for hosting lavish and unforgettable weddings.

5. Kai Beach Saadiyat

Imagine exchanging vows with the soft sound of waves lapping against the shore with a breathtaking sunset painting the sky in vibrant hues. Whether you envision an intimate ceremony under swaying palm trees or a lavish reception by the sea, Kai Beach provides a versatile space that can be tailored to your unique vision. With exceptional service and exquisite catering options, your wedding on Kai Beach will be a truly unforgettable celebration, where every detail is designed to make your dream beach wedding come to life.

6. Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Experience the epitome of elegance with Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas' special wedding offerings. Nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Island, the resort combines Arabian charm and modern sophistication, making it the perfect venue for your dream wedding. The resort offers a variety of settings, from intimate garden ceremonies to grand ballroom receptions, catering to all styles and tastes. Enjoy a generous limited-time discount of up to 20% on their chosen package. The resort’s expert planners will work with you to turn your vision into reality, ensuring every detail is perfect.

Find out more at the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show

Over two days, the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show will bring together top wedding planners, vendors and media from around the globe for networking, knowledge exchange and an in-depth look at Abu Dhabi's exceptional wedding facilities. As a platinum partner for this year’s Abu Dhabi Wedding Show, Saadiyat Island is the ultimate wedding destination for couples seeking an enchanting and unforgettable experience and was crowned for the 13th consecutive year as the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards.

Book your premium stay now on Saadiyat Island and turn your wedding dreams into reality.

About Saadiyat Island:

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

