Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Diriyah Company, the developer behind Saudi Arabia’s ambitious 14sq km City of Earth urban development project has selected IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) to monitor and manage assets across the Diriyah Project.

As a $63.2 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) Giga project, the deployment of IBM’s leading enterprise asset management (EAM) solution will enable Diriyah to drive enhanced asset performance, predictive maintenance, and operational optimization for the mixed-use urban development. It is another important step in helping Diriyah become one of the world’s most sophisticated and advanced smart city developments.

The announcement was made during LEAP 2025, the premier technology event in Riyadh, where industry leaders and innovators gathered to showcase advancements shaping the future of digital transformation.

With implementation already underway, Diriyah Company is able to leverage IBM Maximo Application Suite’s AI-driven capabilities to enable real-time asset monitoring, predictive analytics, and condition-based maintenance, reducing downtime and ensuring long-term sustainability for its infrastructure. By integrating critical workloads such as AI-driven asset performance analysis, real-time condition monitoring, and predictive analytics into a centralized solution, the company is set to enhance operational reliability and cost efficiency.

Through this collaboration, IBM Maximo empowers Diriyah to navigate the challenges of rapid urbanization and population growth while ensuring sustainable resource management, operational efficiency, and resilience. This will help Diriyah Company to address aging infrastructure, rising energy demands, and growing public expectations for smart, technologically advanced solutions, thereby setting new standards in efficient and sustainable urban development.

Diriyah Company Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo said: “The exciting new collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal step towards our vision, enabling us to construct sustainable, technology-driven infrastructure that enables our ultimate goal of becoming one of the world’s most advanced smart cities. This exemplifies the vital role that efficient asset management plays in striking the right balance to achieve rapid urbanization, sustainable operations, and superior operational standards. It is another important milestone in our accelerating development program in building our vibrant new city on the outskirts of Riyadh.”

The project marks a strategic milestone in Diriyah Company’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging advanced technology for sustainable urban development and leading-edge Smart City technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with Diriyah Company at the forefront of this transformative initiative, harnessing the power of technology and AI to reach operational excellence powered by intelligent assets," said Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia. "Through the integration of predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring capabilities within IBM Maximo Application Suite, Diriyah Company stands poised to catapult its asset management practices into unprecedented heights, aiming to achieve not only uninterrupted operations as the project expands but also pioneering a new paradigm of smart, efficient infrastructure development."

Ziad Lamaa, General Manager, eSoltuions Saudi Arabia said: “eSolutions is proud to be chosen for the implementation of the IBM Maximo Application Suite. With our extensive expertise in deploying enterprise asset management solutions, we are dedicated to optimizing performance and maximizing efficiency. Our proven track record of successful implementations across various industries ensures a seamless and successful rollout for Diriyah Company.”

The implementation of IBM Maximo enhances Diriyah’s hybrid cloud strategy, with IBM offering a flexible deployment model that integrates on-premises infrastructure with cloud environments. This approach enables enhanced data-driven decision-making, more efficient asset utilization, and increased resilience—crucial factors in Saudi Arabia’s evolving urban and infrastructure landscape.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: Twitter | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications, airline, and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service