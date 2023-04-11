Riyadh –Diriyah Company witnessed its largest volume concrete pour in a single location to date this week. As the development of the Diriyah project moves forward, infrastructure progress is yielding significant success.

Located in the southern portion of the development our contractor El Seif Engineering Construction and China State Construction joint venture poured 6100m³ of reinforced concrete for the underground Main Spine Tunnel roundabout base slab, which further connects to four adjacent tunnels.

Utilizing a fleet of 75+ concrete trucks, from 5 separate batching plants on site and 7 pumps, the pour was completed in 21 hours, ahead of schedule due to seamless coordination between the batching plants and logistics teams. Whilst the initial phase of the pour used external sources for concrete, the remainder was drawn from the internal batching plants on site, including those owned by other contractors, representing a truly collaborative operational partnership.

The scale of this single-location pour of reinforced concrete in the Diriyah project is something that is rarely seen, demonstrating the technical capabilities of the teams involved.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer, of Diriyah Company, commented on the occasion of this milestone:

“To witness a concrete pour of this size in one location is a marvel. The scale of the infrastructure works underway across Diriyah are a reflection of the ambition and transformative power of Vision 2030’s program for the Kingdom. We are truly forging a world-class destination, setting the standard in cultural urban development and crafting a peerless quality of life, grounded in nature, heritage and community. This latest success moves us one step closer to that goal.”

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

