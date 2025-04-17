The construction contract awarded to a joint venture comprising El Seif Engineering Contracting, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, and Midmac Construction Company

New flagship cultural destination to be operated by Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Contract marks another major milestone for Diriyah Company in building The City of Earth

DIRIYAH: Diriyah Company has awarded a $1.4 billion (SAR 5.1 billion) construction contract to build the iconic Royal Diriyah Opera House and a number of surrounding assets.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture comprising El Seif Engineering Contracting Co. Ltd., (ESEC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) and Midmac Construction Co. Ltd.

Diriyah Company’s Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo signed the agreement with the three joint venture companies during a signing ceremony held recently to mark this latest milestone on Diriyah’s development journey, including a series of other major project announcements made during the first quarter of 2025.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will become Diriyah’s flagship performing arts venue and a major architectural landmark, setting new benchmarks for cultural performances in Saudi Arabia. With a capacity of 2,000 people, the main opera auditorium will become the focal point of the venue that will be managed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The venue is capable of accommodating and staging the largest international touring opera, theatrical and musical performances in a unique, intimate and engaging space bringing artists and the audience together.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will also include a 450-seat studio theater, a shaded rooftop amphitheater with 450 seats and multipurpose halls taking the total seating capacity to 3,100 seats.

The contract also covers the construction of additional assets in the opera house district, including one of Diriyah’s five star hospitality assets and a mixed-use residential complex.

This contract is the latest in a series of major announcements signed in 2025, including:

The launch of the high-profile Media and Innovation District at MIPIM in Cannes

Awarding a $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) architecture and design contract to Omrania, the Kingdom Tower architects, for buildings around Diriyah’s main iconic avenue

Opening of two major electricity substations, the 1707 MVA-capacity Bulk Substation and 200 MVA-capacity Primary Substation, operated by the Saudi Electricity Company

The appointment of Giza Systems as the delivery partner for Diriyah’s Smart City initiative

The selection of IBM Maximo Application Suite to monitor and manage assets across Diriyah to enhance its Smart City capabilities

The launch of Saudi Arabia’s first Armani branded residences

The opening of Taleed – globally renowned chef Michael Mina’s first Michelin-starred restaurant in Saudi Arabia at the 134-room Luxury Collection hotel, Bab Samhan

The Royal Diriyah Opera House was designed by renowned Norwegian architects Snøhetta and will feature a contemporary Najdi aesthetic, using materials such as palm, stone, and earth. The design will prioritize sustainability, incorporating water conservation, natural lighting, strategic building orientation, and thermal comfort measures.

Set to become an international theatrical powerhouse, the Royal Diriyah Opera House will help anchor Diriyah’s place as the Kingdom’s cultural epicenter and a globally competitive destination for the arts, positioning Diriyah as a key player in shaping the future of performance and cultural infrastructure.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “The Royal Diriyah Opera House will be a landmark asset in Diriyah reinforcing Diriyah’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, aligned with Vision 2030. This contract demonstrates our progress, building a diverse range of assets across the Diriyah development area. This beautiful, iconic asset will play a vital role in bringing people together in of the world’s greatest gathering places to experience unforgettable performances.”

Khalid Alhazani, Executive Vice President of Riyadh Life Sector, Royal Commission for Riyadh City added: “This agreement marks a major milestone in building this world-class operatic venue. We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading operatic and artistic talent in the future and ensure that the Royal Diriyah Opera House can incubate and empower the wonderful range of homegrown talent we have in the Kingdom.”

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Diriyah is an integrated urban development project that will, once completed, provide homes for almost 100,000 residents, office space for tens of thousands of professionals in the technology, media, arts and education sectors, create an estimated 178,000 jobs, attract almost 50 million annual visits, and contribute approximately USD 18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host nearly 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, education, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.