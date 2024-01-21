Diriyah – Diriyah Company concluded and delivered the infrastructure construction work for the Western Ring Road, at exit 38 on time and on budget, connecting Diriyah , The City of Earth, with one of the capital’s main highways. Spanning an impressive length of 435 meters, the tunnel connects a total of eight lanes on the southbound and northbound routes respectively, contributing to the targeted goals of traffic safety improvement and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents by ensuring a more seamless and smoother transportation experience while providing better access to Diriyah and the rest of Riyadh.

The official delivery of the road represents a significant milestone in advancing Diriyah's transportation infrastructure. His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and then Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, and then Eng. Ahmed Al-Balowi, the Deputy of Riyadh Region's Municipality for Operations and Maintenance, along with Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of Diriyah Company, celebrated this achievement in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Inzerillo highlighted the ongoing progress of infrastructure works for the Diriyah project and expressed gratitude to the Riyadh Traffic Police Department, as well as The Riyadh Municipality, for their invaluable support in reaching this milestone.

This achievement marks a substantial step forward for Diriyah as it works to improve the driving experience for both visitors and residents exploring Diriyah. More than 7 million work hours were dedicated to the construction of the tunnel, enabling it to facilitate the passage of over 10,280 vehicles per hour. The development of the tunnel was also instrumental in facilitating further infrastructure works for the largest land bridge between the western and eastern sides of Diriyah, in addition to enabling works for the infrastructure encapsulated by the underground gyratory road. Moreover, it will act as the foundation for one of the largest parks in the Kingdom, seamlessly connecting the diverse history and culture of Diriyah, and connecting it via King Salman Boulevard to King Saud University, symbolizing the harmonious transition from past to future.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, commented on this milestone, saying “I am so pleased to announce this pivotal moment as we re-divert traffic onto the main carriageway, which signals the completion of a crucial phase in the development of Diriyah’s transport infrastructure. This milestone is the first of many key infrastructure improvements aimed at making Diriyah a premier destination. This vital tunnel, part of our broader highway and access improvements, sets the stage for Diriyah’s future as a seamlessly connected urban and cultural hub, easing access in, out and through the project. As we celebrate this accomplishment, we look ahead to further milestones, focusing on the integration of key access points, including the expansive 10,500-space car park in Diriyah Square. Our tremendous progress not only elevates the customer experience for our tenants but also marks a big step forward on Diriyah’s journey toward unparalleled convenience and accessibility for all.”

Diriyah Company is a dynamic mixed-use premium developer that is redefining urban planning to transform Saudi Arabia’s historic birthplace into a new capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts, and one of the greatest gathering places in the world. The newly opened tunnel will facilitate access to Diriyah’s many planned diverse offerings, including At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and Bujairi Terrace, the Kingdom’s premier dining destination, bringing together restaurants from across a variety of culinary traditions, including renowned local and global restaurants in addition to four international Michelin-star brands. Diriyah will also be home to an array of luxury hospitality offerings such as The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah, The Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel Diriyah, and many others. Additionally, Diriyah Square, set to become one of the Kingdom’s largest shopping destinations, and the recently announced Royal Diriyah Opera House, are central to the first phase of the Diriyah masterplan, helping to realize the objective of attracting over 50 million annual visits by 2030.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development, and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

