Diriyah – Diriyah Company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) to expand collaboration in the media sector and deliver innovative projects and initiatives that further solidify Diriyah’s standing as a global destination of historical and cultural significance. The MoU also aims to amplify cultural and national narratives, reaching audiences both within the Kingdom and across international markets.

The MoU was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. This milestone agreement sets the stage for closer cooperation in media, marketing, and cultural content, with a dedicated joint team to be established to develop initiatives that reflect the shared vision and ambitions of both organizations.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Diriyah Company and SRMG spans four key areas: corporate and media communications; events, exhibitions, conferences, and visits; data and expertise exchange and knowledge transfer; as well as joint training programs, activities, and initiatives. The MoU also outlines enhanced collaboration across SRMG media platforms, the organization of visits for international media delegations to experience Diriyah, and exploring opportunities to host exhibitions, events, and joint cultural and social activities.

The MoU builds on SRMG’s well-established expertise in analytical storytelling and its comprehensive, integrated journalistic coverage, aligning with Diriyah’s vision to effectively communicate its messages. SRMG also aims to leverage its strong partnerships with leading cultural entities and its integrated media ecosystem, combining reach, diversity, and innovation, to deliver inspiring and impactful content that supports these ambitions.

It is worth noting that this cooperation is part of a series of strategic agreements that Diriyah Company has signed with various government and private entities. These agreements aim to support the company’s efforts in cultural and economic development and to strengthen its global presence in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The collaboration also underscores Diriyah’s commitment to developing the “Media and Innovation District,” a 250,000-square-meter hub set to become a dynamic center for media talent and projects. The district will include commercial and office spaces, residential units, and a luxury hotel, further reinforcing Diriyah’s position as a leading destination for culture, creativity, and media.

Commenting on the MoU, Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “The signing of this MoU between Diriyah Company and SRMG represents a strategic step toward enhancing collaboration in the media and marketing sectors. It aligns with our vision to be active enablers in these industries through the Media and Innovation District, currently under development within the Diriyah project, which will become a vibrant hub for media and technological creativity in the region.”

In this context, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, stated: “This MoU reinforces SRMG’s approach of building strategic alliances with influential partners who share our ambition to enrich the Kingdom’s cultural and media landscape. We believe in our pivotal role in delivering content that reflects the identity and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. Through this agreement, we will support Diriyah’s vision with our integrated media solutions, combining broad reach, digital capabilities, and advanced editorial insight, to deliver high-quality content that deeply and effectively engages both local and international audiences.”

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with

over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: Twitter | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company

About the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG):

Established in 1972, the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has been at the forefront of transforming the region’s media industry, operating more than 30 pioneering platforms. Dedicated to delivering insightful and contemporary content, SRMG reaches millions of followers across four continents in seven languages.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, SRMG has introduced seven new business pillars and expanded its portfolio through strategic partnerships with leading global media organizations, including Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation, and Japan’s Shueisha Publishing Co. Leveraging its extensive network, SRMG brings the world’s finest premium and high-quality productions to audiences across the region.

For more information, please visit: www.srmg.com