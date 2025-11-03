Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) has announced that EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, will be the Main Sponsor of the ninth edition of the event, set to take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Held over four days, DIMDEX 2026 takes place under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Head of State and Supreme Commander of Qatar Armed Forces, and is hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, under the theme: “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow.”

Participating for the first time in Qatar’s flagship international defence and security exhibition, EDGE’s sponsorship underscores the growing global interest in DIMDEX, which has evolved into a premier international platform for exhibitors to showcase the latest technological breakthroughs, cutting-edge defence systems, and state-of-the-art maritime equipment. The partnership further enhances opportunities for commercial exchange, industry collaboration, and international investment.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defence in the presence of HE Lt Gen (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces and Rashed AlHashmi, Sr. Manager, Executive Office and Special Projects at Office of the MD and CEO of EDGE. The agreement was inked by Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, and Salma AlMansoori, SVP of Marketing and Communications at EDGE.

HE Lt Gen (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces stated: “Through close collaboration with neighbouring nations and regional stakeholders, we strive to anticipate emerging challenges and deploy advanced solutions, building a resilient and secure future grounded in collective progress. Strengthening security and stability across the region requires fostering robust partnerships, enhancing our capabilities, and leveraging shared expertise to address evolving defence and security needs effectively”.

Commenting on the announcement, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome EDGE as the Main Sponsor of the ninth edition of DIMDEX, in addition to being an exhibitor in the event. With its strong global reputation as a leader in advanced defence-related technology, DIMDEX offers the ideal platform for EDGE to showcase its innovations to an international audience, opening new avenues to expand its global presence and business opportunities, while also strengthening the region’s capabilities to meet evolving defence and security challenges. We look forward to a successful collaboration with EDGE and to witnessing the positive impact of their participation at this edition of DIMDEX.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “EDGE joins DIMDEX 2026 as the Main Sponsor for the first time, demonstrating the scale of our ambition and our determination to lead in advanced defence and maritime technologies. This debut highlights the strength of our portfolio, the value we place in regional and global collaboration, and our focus on delivering solutions designed for export.”

Launched in 2019 in the UAE, EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond.

Focusing on harnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, EDGE is advancing sovereign capabilities for global export and national security. Working with customers and international partners, EDGE’s portfolio of highly competitive solutions includes next-generation land and naval systems, autonomous capabilities, smart weapons, propulsion systems, and advanced electronic warfare solutions.

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) has grown into a premier international event on the global maritime defence and security calendar. Beyond its role as an exhibition, it serves as a strategic platform for showcasing innovation, forging partnerships, and facilitating high-level dialogue vital to strengthening defence cooperation at both national and international levels. By promoting investment, innovation and sustainable collaboration, DIMDEX continues to underline Qatar’s pivotal role in advancing global security and shaping the future of maritime defence.