Dubai, UAE: DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation signed an agreement with Axios International to form a partnership between the two parties as part of their FOREVERCARE Initiative to promote philanthropy and humanitarian work. The agreement promotes their joint efforts to assist those in need by providing them with the necessary medicines which contribute to their chances of a healthy and speedy recovery.

The landmark agreement lands in connection with the UAE’s approach for humanitarian efforts that aims in providing treatment to patients in need via sustainable solutions and ensure stability of charitable work in the medical field.

The agreement stipulates that the cooperation with Axios International is intended to exchange expertise in the humanitarian field between the two parties and to spread awareness regarding the importance of providing medicine to countries in need. It is also designed to provide medicines, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid through its network of specialists in the field.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, stated: “This agreement comes as an effort by DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation to strengthen formal and fraternal ties between various humanitarian and health sectors through the FOREVERCARE Initiative, which provides medicine, medical supplies, and many other forms of humanitarian assistance to countries annually all over the world. Our aim is to improve access to innovative treatment and medicines for low-income communities around the world, especially for those who cannot afford treatment for their illness.

H.E. added: “This agreement will also help identify the challenges facing the medical and pharmaceutical sectors in general, and work to find appropriate solutions and advanced mechanisms of action in accordance with global standards, which is an excellent example of partnerships between different sectors that shows a joint commitment towards enhanced patient care. This will help to provide wider access to innovative medication for those who are affected, and ultimately giving them greater hope for a better life.”

Mr. Anas Nawfal Al Saffarini, Senior Director, Greater MENA at Axios International, stated: “We are excited by this valuable cooperation that provides access of essential medicine to communities in need. This reflects the Axios commitment to meeting the needs of patients around the world with efficient speed and the highest quality standards. We believe in the importance of joining forces to build distinguished partnerships that benefit everyone.”

The FOREVERCARE Initiative, which collects medicines and medical supplies from companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide them to countries in need, was launched during the 18th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition – DIHAD, and helps to further cultivate the UAE’s imprint in all humanitarian fields and enhance the aspects of interdependency and cohesion in the international community.

FOREVERCARE is in cooperation with the Dubai International Pharmaceutical & Technologies Conference & Exhibition – DUPHAT, and in partnership with the Waterfalls Initiative for Continuous Education from the UAE to the World.

