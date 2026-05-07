Dubai, UAE, Dubai-based real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell, has entered into a strategic partnership with TRI Hospitality Consulting to further enhance its advisory offering across hospitality and leisure assets.

Cavendish Maxwell advises across all major real estate asset classes, including hospitality and leisure, as part of its broader Strategy and Consulting and valuation services. Through this partnership, the firm will work with TRI Hospitality Consulting to complement its core advisory with specialist expertise in areas such as operator selection, asset management and operational performance.

The collaboration enables Cavendish Maxwell, working in partnership with TRI Hospitality Consulting, to offer clients a more comprehensive and flexible advisory approach across the full hospitality asset lifecycle – from early-stage feasibility and positioning through to operational strategy and long-term performance optimisation – while maintaining the independence and rigour of its core real estate advisory services.

Nick Witty, Group CEO at Cavendish Maxwell, said: “We already advise clients across a wide range of asset classes, including hospitality and leisure, as part of our broader Strategy and Consulting offering. This partnership allows us to extend that support in targeted areas by bringing in specialist expertise where it adds value.

“Working with TRI Hospitality Consulting strengthens our ability to advise on more operationally-driven aspects of hospitality assets, while maintaining our focus on independent, data-led real estate advice.”

Peter Goddard, CEO, TRI Consulting, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Cavendish Maxwell, whose reputation and regional reach make them a natural fit for TRI. By combining Cavendish Maxwell’s real estate advisory and valuation expertise with our hospitality-focused operational and asset management experience, we can provide clients with a more integrated perspective on performance, value and long-term asset strategy.”

The partnership enhances Cavendish Maxwell’s ability to support a broad range of hospitality and leisure assets, from large-scale hotel developments and branded residences to serviced apartments and mixed-use schemes, with support from TRI Hospitality Consulting’s specialist expertise, further strengthening its wider Strategy and Consulting offering across the region.