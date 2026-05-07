DUBAI, UAE – Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s largest hotel franchising companies, to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands, in partnership with USquare as development partner.

The agreement was formally signed at a full-house event attended by senior leadership from all three organisations, including Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, Dimitris Manikis, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Govind Mundra, Head of Development for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, along with Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Founders of USquare Luxe Properties. The event saw overwhelming interest from investors and brokers, with attendance exceeding capacity and Expressions of Interest registered on-site—reflecting strong demand for the project even amid evolving global market conditions.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: "Branded residences are reshaping real estate investment in Dubai. This partnership is strategically significant for Grovy, as we will leverage the world-class recognition of Wyndham to enhance the overall value of our projects. By implementing Wyndham's global asset management and operational standards, we can ensure that buyers will receive professionally managed residences with an ongoing consistent level of service. The result is an island address backed by globally recognised hospitality standards, setting a new benchmark for how people live and invest in Dubai.”

Building on this vision, Grovy Developers has established a strong track record in the UAE market since 2015, with the successful delivery of residential developments that are now fully operational and reflect the company’s commitment to quality and end-user satisfaction. Its entry into the branded residences segment is a deliberate strategic move, aimed at elevating residential living standards while creating long-term value for investors. In line with this approach, Grovy sought a globally recognised hospitality partner that could seamlessly integrate service-led living into its developments, ensuring both the residential experience and asset performance. This established reputation and forward-thinking strategy positions Grovy as a natural partner of choice for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as it expands its branded residences portfolio in the region.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “This project reflects our continued confidence in Dubai’s long-term fundamentals and the ongoing demand for high-quality branded residential offerings, even against a challenging environment. By combining Grovy’s local development expertise with Ramada’s globally recognised standards, we are focused on delivering a property that supports sustainable, long-term value for residents and investors. Through Ramada Residences Dubai Islands, Wyndham is actively opening up the branded residences category to a broader audience through a more accessible offering. We remain committed to working closely with our partners to support thoughtful growth across the region.”

Scheduled for handover in Q3 2027, the property will feature a boutique collection of fully furnished residences and penthouses. Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom penthouses. The residence applies hotel-grade services and operations underpinned by the quality assurance of a world-leading international hospitality brand. Residents will enjoy more than 20 leisure amenities, including an aqua gym, golf simulator, open theatre, and temperature-controlled infinity pool. Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands is among a select number of residences approved for short-term leasing on Dubai Islands.

Located in the cultural district of Dubai Islands, a master-planned coastal destination designed for leisure, connectivity and long-term growth, the development benefits from open beaches, expansive green spaces and direct access to the city in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan.

Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Co-Founders of USquare Luxe Properties, said: “As landowners and development partners, our strategic goal is to work closely with brands which share our vision, and we are proud to be in partnership with Grovy Developers and Wyndham in this journey. The vast experience of Grovy and USquare Luxe Properties combined with a global name like Wyndham will deliver lasting value for buyers, investors, and the broader Dubai market.”

Backed by a prime location and strong market fundamentals, the project reinforces growing investor confidence in Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape.

About Grovy Developers

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate across the mid-market, premium, and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.

For more information, visit www.grovy.ae.

About USquare Luxe Properties

USquare Luxe Properties is a luxury real estate developer co-founded by Mr. Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Mr. Muhammad Umeed, with deep expertise in finance, private equity, and project management. Having successfully delivered villa projects on Palm Jumeirah and in Al Furjan, the company is currently developing exclusive villa communities at La Mer, a mixed-use project in Majan, and branded residences on Dubai Islands.

For more information, visit www.usquareluxeproperties.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world’s largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,400 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 124 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.