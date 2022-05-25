Dubai: There is a new level of the digital revolution as millions of new social media content creators are signing up daily and creating new investment opportunities in the fastest-growing digital business segment.

Statista in its latest study revealed that there were five billion internet users worldwide by April 2022, which is 63 per cent of the global population. Of this total, 4.65 billion were social media users, it added.

Over the last couple of years, social media registrations have been growing at a fast pace and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of social media users grew very fast on all platforms.

Commenting on these figures, Mr. Amer Al Halabi, VP of Growth at Heylink.me, said, “The world is moving further and faster into the digital realm, and being part of it is crucial for any individual, business, and industry. This is the reason behind creating Heylink.me, our latest product to assist users in having a single hub for all their important links, be it from social media, web page, or an e-marketplace.”

Heylink.me is a new generation social media monetization hub for content creators and the market-leading link-management platform.

Since millions of new social media content creators are signing up daily and growing their audiences creating a shift in the social media impact on the global economy, the creator economy has grown to reach US$ 104 billion and it is expected to cross the US$ 1 trillion mark in 2023. At the same time, social e-commerce is expected to grow at double the rate of e-commerce and overtake it bearing in mind that e-commerce is expected to reach US$ 9 trillion in the next five years. Social media advertising is expected to reach US$ 220 billion by 2023.

Al Halabi said, “With the new level of the digital revolution, many companies and ideas are surfacing offering products and services that are truly in line with the change as opposed to watching companies “repurpose” their services in attempts to make them relevant to today’s market. Today’s challenges and opportunities need today’s solutions.”

Elaborating further on the new solution, Al Halabi said, “We aim to support users to monetize their content and be able to offer their clients better services and features to ensure that they get repeat and sustainable business.” He further explained the multiple benefits of the US$ 1.3 billion link management industry globally and the opportunities it offers for content creators, SMEs and large businesses in the MENA region.

The UAE is among the top three countries with the highest internet penetration rate worldwide, according to the Statista study.

