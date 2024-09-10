Dubai: In alignment with Digital Dubai's commitment to fostering innovation and advancing the emirate's digital transformation, we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to equip Dubai’s workforce with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Digital Dubai is excited to announce two innovative programs in collaboration with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai: Master the Art of Prompt Engineering Workshop and Developing Custom Large Language Models Program.

The programs are designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to understand artificial intelligence technologies and apply them across various sectors. It combines both theoretical and practical components to explore the wide-ranging possibilities of artificial intelligence and how it can be leveraged to achieve goals at both the institutional and community levels.

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment – Digital Dubai, emphasized the significance of this course and the partnership with RIT, stating: “Today, digital data is a vital component for achieving greater efficiency and effectiveness across various sectors. Its importance has increased with the advancement of analytical techniques, machine learning, deep learning, and other forms of artificial intelligence. The role of the academic sector, represented by RIT in this collaboration, is essential as it embodies the concept of a comprehensive partnership between academia and government. This partnership propels us forward in shaping the future, aligning with our leadership's vision to continue the journey of digital transformation and solidify Dubai's position as a model for future cities.”

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President- Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai “Nowadays, the power of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and data is undeniable and entities that work towards analysing their data to derive eye opening insights, and make strategic decisions are always ahead of the game. At RIT Dubai our role is to help government entities understand the power of their data both theoretically and practically and use the same to make impactful decisions. Our collaboration with Digital Dubai sets an example of the partnership that should happen between the industrial and academic sectors where both collaborate to advance the skillset of employees in the areas of machine learning and artificial intelligence for the betterment of their organizations and societies”.

Sara Al Zarooni, Director of Data & Statistics Planning & Governance at the Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment highlighted the Authority’s focus on future skills, particularly in the data and artificial intelligence fields, stating: “This initiative reflects our broader strategy to embed AI expertise within the city’s workforce, supporting Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for digital and data-driven excellence. By offering these advanced AI courses, we are not only investing in our people but also in the future of Dubai’s digital landscape”.

This initiative aligns with Dubai's strategic objectives to enhance innovation and drive digital transformation, reinforcing its leadership in the fields of data and artificial intelligence. The course is expected to boost local competencies, equipping participants to effectively address the challenges and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence.