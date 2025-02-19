Global education leaders, policymakers, and industry experts gathered today as the AGF Summit 2025: Innovation and Transformation in Higher Education opened with urgent discussions on the role of artificial intelligence, technology, and strategic philanthropy in shaping the future of learning.

Organised by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), the summit examines the integration of AI and data analytics in education, workforce readiness in an era of rapid automation, and the role of public-private partnerships in bridging the divide between academia and industry.

With regional youth unemployment rates among the highest globally and digital exclusion disproportionately affecting women, the summit highlighted efforts to close opportunity gaps and advance digital inclusion.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of AGF opened the summit by reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to education as a catalyst for transformation.

He stated, “As we embrace the UAE’s Year of Community, AGF is committed to a smarter, more sustainable education system—where government, private sector, and civil society unite for real, scalable change."

Dr. Sonia ben Jaafar, CEO of the AGF, emphasised the urgent need to reimagine education in a rapidly changing world. She stressed the importance of a comprehensive strategy to prevent the widening of the education gap and warned that current education systems worldwide are failing to adequately prepare youth, particularly in marginalised communities.

Speakers explored how AI can be harnessed to expand access to high-quality, adaptive learning while addressing concerns around data privacy, ethics, and bias.

Industry leaders and academic experts debated the growing relevance of skills-based education, micro-credentials, and alternative learning pathways, challenging long-standing models of higher education that no longer align with the evolving job market.