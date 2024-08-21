THE Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has called for the revamping of the education sector to provide access to affordable and easy teaching and learning for all.

The President, NCS, Dr Sirajo Aliyu, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, said the society was imagining a future where technology would revolutionise the way Nigerians learn and work.

He said the NCS, as the umbrella body for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals, intend to make this vision a reality.

“The NCS is dedicated to harnessing the power of emerging technologies to drive growth and Information and innovation in the country.

“From championing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to data mining, the NCS is always at the forefront of the latest trends.

“This organisation is working tirelessly to develop programmes that address the needs of the sector, often anticipating and shaping the future of IT,” Sirajo said.

According to him, one area that stands to benefit greatly from the NCS’ efforts is education by integrating AI into the tertiary institutions to make learning and teaching more accessible, affordable and effective.

“Imagine online classes where resources are readily available and students can learn at their own pace, the cost of education will plummet, making it possible for more people to access quality learning,” he stressed.

Sirajo added that with government’s support in creating an enabling environment, harnessing AI was within the reach of the NCS.

He said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was already working hard to improve infrastructure, making broadband more affordable.

He said for just N100, students could access data for learning, paving the way for a future where online classes are the norm.

He said: “Join the NCS in shaping the future of IT in Nigeria. Together, we can unlock the full potential of technology and create a brighter future for generations to come.”

In an earlier virtual event organised by the NCS, some Information Technology (IT) experts also joined their voices to the call for the revamping of the Nigerian education sector.

The professionals called for an innovative nation and continent that thinks towards Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Abejide Ibijola, Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Applications, Johannesburg Business School, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, said most of the problems facing Nigeria are shared by almost all African countries.

Speaking in a presentation titled, ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Education,’ Ibijola said though some African countries are luckier than Nigeria, but generally, the situation was the same for all these countries.

He said the situation could be described as a timeless dimension because these problems had been here forever and the countries are still not solving them.

The don said to address the challenges of the education sector, there was need for funds to build the sector, in terms of infrastructure – more buildings, more laboratories.

He added that it was also necessary to pay teachers well and get passionate and motivated people in the classrooms.

Also speaking, Salisu Abdulrahman, an Associate Professor of AI in Kano State University of Science and Technology, said AI could drive economic growth by stimulating gains from supply and demand.

Abdulrahman said business production could be driven through the existing labour force by equipping them with AI technology.

