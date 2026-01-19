Istanbul — Dataroid, an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform, announced that it has completed a US $6.6 M Pre-Series A investment round led by the FinAI Venture Capital Fund of Tacirler Asset Management with participation from the Tacirler Asset Management Future Impact Venture Capital Fund and Endeavor Catalyst.

Founded by Fatih İşbecer, Elif Parlak, and Can Elmas, Dataroid enables enterprises to measure customer interactions and digital experiences across channels, generate actionable insights, and drive real-time decisioning that impacts revenue and retention.

EMEA as the Next Strategic Growth Region

“Dataroid’s technology stack, designed for highly regulated sectors such as finance and banking, has the potential to scale globally and become an industry standard in a short time frame. Having already proven its success across Turkey and the EMEA region, the company is now entering an international growth phase. As the first investment of FinAI, Dataroid represents a strategic and significant opportunity for us,” said Özge Atalay, Co-Founder of FinAI Venture Capital Fund, commenting on the investment.

Dataroid Co-Founder Fatih İşbecer noted: “Working with banks in Turkey that reach tens of millions of digital customers has allowed Dataroid to develop analytics and AI capabilities at real-world scale and under regulatory constraints, providing a strong foundation for global expansion. As the market-leading digital analytics platform for banking and financial services in Turkey, Dataroid today enhances the digital experience of more than 120 million users. We see expanding this AI-driven value into new markets as a key priority. With this new funding, we aim to further strengthen Dataroid’s AI-focused product capabilities across automated insight generation, predictive analytics and self-service decision intelligence, while accelerating global marketing initiatives to bolster our presence across international markets, with a focus on EMEA.”

Dataroid Co-Founder Elif Parlak added: “With this new funding, Dataroid plans to expand into its target geographies, strengthen its presence across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, accelerate global marketing initiatives, and further develop its AI-powered self-service analytics capabilities.”

Dataroid to Strengthen AI Capabilities for Measurable Business Impact

As part of this new investment, Dataroid will further advance its AI capabilities to help customers directly improve revenue performance, reduce operational costs, and optimize end-to-end digital experiences. Rather than focusing on standalone analytics, Dataroid’s AI is designed to operate on live customer data at scale, turning insight into action across critical digital channels.

The company plans to expand the use of AI agents embedded directly within user dashboards, enabling teams to uncover revenue opportunities, identify friction points, and prioritize actions with measurable financial impact. These AI-driven capabilities will support predictive analytics, automated insight generation, and personalized recommendations, helping financial institutions increase conversion, reduce churn, and improve customer lifetime value, while lowering the cost and complexity of manual analysis.

With these enhancements, Dataroid users will be able to interact with their data more intuitively and decisively, aligning product, marketing, and technology teams around outcomes that drive the bottom line rather than just reporting metrics.

Dataroid's Market Position and Growth Performance

According to 2025 reports published by G2, one of the world’s largest B2B technology marketplaces, Dataroid was ranked as the number one digital analytics platform in the Middle East and secured first place in Best Support within the product and customer journey analytics categories based on verified customer feedback.

Dataroid closed 2025 with 127 percent net revenue retention and zero churn across both customers and revenue. The company had previously raised US $2 M in December 2023 from Koç Group’s Private Venture Capital Investment Fund and İşbank’s 100th Year Venture Capital Fund.

About Dataroid

Dataroid is an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform that allows companies to measure customer interactions and experiences across different digital channels, enabling data-driven analysis and real-time action. Dataroid combines features such as enriched individual customer data, behavioral analytics, application performance management, and data modeling into a single platform, providing marketing, product, and technology teams with end-to-end customer insights. Dataroid platform is already used by medium to very large enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail to reshape the experience of over 120 million users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dataroid.com/

About Tacirler Asset Management

Established in 2012, Tacirler Asset Management is built on the Tacirler brand's more than 30 years of capital markets experience. Operating with an active portfolio management approach, the firm manages approximately USD 1 billion in assets, and directly oversees thematic funds across alternative asset classes, including venture capital and private equity, in partnership with Turkey's leading institutional partners.

Contact:

İpek Akın- VP of Marketing

ipek.akin@dataroid.com