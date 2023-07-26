Egyptian developer DIG announced the acquisition of Perfect Capital as part of its expansion plan in the Egyptian market and the start of housing clients who took the initiative to book in the Track 20 project in the New Administrative Capital, in conjunction with the start of housing in the Z4 Mall in Janna Zayed.
Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, said that the company has succeeded in achieving sales of about one and a half billion in its projects since the beginning of this year, adding that it is scheduled to pump one billion pounds in investments in construction work in the company's various projects until the end of 2023.
He Pointed out that Track 20 project is a mixed-use project that includes commercial, administrative and medical units, and it consists of 5 basements, ground floor and 14 typical floors.
Track 20 project directly overlooks the central park, the Grand Mosque, and the tourist walkway, on an area of 5,250 square meters, at an investment cost of more than EGP 1.5 billion.
Salah confirmed that construction has started and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
For his part, Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman of DIG, said that the company is in the process of issuing building permits for the Z4 Mall in Janna Zayed, which is a commercial and medical project, on an area of 2,500 meters and serving a residential area of more than 10,000 people.
He added that the project consists of a ground floor and 3 recurring floors with investments of one billion pounds, and it is scheduled to be delivered after 3 years, indicating that the designs have been assigned to one of the most prominent consultants, Dr. Hisham Bahaa, to ensure the provision of a distinguished real estate product with a unique and modern design.
DIG has started construction work on the "Track 10" and "Track 14" projects in the New Administrative Capital.
"Track 10" and "Track 14" projects are located in the most distinguished area of Downtown, near the oil companies and the gold market, with total expected sales of about EGP 1.2 billion.
The commercial, administrative and medical project Track 10 is located on an area of 2500 square meters, and consists of a ground floor and 10 floors, and it is scheduled to be delivered in 2025.
The commercial, administrative and medical, Track 14 project, is located on an area of 2500 square meters, and consists of a ground floor and 14 floors, and it is scheduled to be delivered in 2025.
Track 12 project is located in the New Administrative Capital, in front of pharmaceutical companies, on an area of 2,500 square meters, and includes a ground floor and 12 recurring floors with commercial, administrative and medical activities.
The company succeeded in marketing 75% of Track 10, Track 12, and Track 14 projects in the New Administrative Capital.
DIG Real Estate Development Company has contracted with HRE Properties, a leading company in the management and marketing of real estate products, to manage and operate its projects in the New Administrative Capital, and has also contracted with Healthy Care Group as a medical operator for the projects.
