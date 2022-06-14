DIFC FinTech Hive’s AccelerateHER programme will run alongside the signature FinTech Accelerator programme

Dubai, UAE: DIFC FinTech Hive, the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced the dates for the first sprint of its 2022 FinTech Accelerator programme, which is running until 7 July 2022.

DIFC FinTech Accelerator programme offers the most innovative start-ups access to the region's largest financial industry banks and insurance companies for partnership opportunities, exposure to investors, mentorship and more.

Participating start-ups, selected through a rigorous, competitive process, will be matched with suitable partners during the sprint, after which they will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to senior stakeholders of leading financial partners in the Middle East.

The first week of the programme will begin with an extensive five-day bootcamp, which will consist of workshops delivered by industry experts and thought leaders on a range of topics including local laws and regulations, upcoming market trends, technology trends, recruitment, and funding.

This year, 20 start-ups, which focus on a range of solutions from RegTech and compliance to blockchain-based payment solutions, have been selected to participate in the first sprint of the programme under the theme ‘Impact and Sustainability’. They will be addressing a wide range of challenges including crypto, digital assets wallet, InvesTech and more, which will shape the future of the financial services sector.

The participating partners for the 2022 FinTech Accelerator programme are HSBC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Al Masraf, Mashreq, ZURICH, Emirates NBD, VISA, Emirates Post Group, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) and ADCB.

Running alongside the 2022 FinTech Accelerator programme, DIFC FinTech Hive’s AccelerateHER programme will continue to empower young female talent to play a more active role in shaping the future of the financial services industry. This year’s cohort will also participate in the five-day bootcamp.

AccelerateHER, sponsored this year by HSBC, has received a record number of applications. This is a reflection of the programme’s increasing popularity and wide recognition for the valuable benefits it provides participants including equipping young aspiring executives with the necessary tools and experience to broaden their knowledge and reach in the industry.

This year’s AccelerateHER cohort will also benefit from a number of workshops focusing on soft skills throughout the month of the programme. A second sprint of this year’s AccelerateHER programme will take place in September, in parallel with the second sprint of the FinTech Accelerator programme.

Commenting on the programme, Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, said: “Every year our accelerator programmes attract the most promising talent in the financial services sector. Our programmes have become widely recognised for their beneficial impact with participants bringing their most innovative ideas to positively impact the UAE’s financial services landscape while bolstering our position as a global financial centre and a leading innovation hub.”

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion.

With an 18-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 30,000 professionals working across over 3,600 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

