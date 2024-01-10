Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the successful completion and opening of the “Link Bridge” today, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen the connectivity and ease-of-mobility for the DIFC community. The air-conditioned bridge is 116 metres long, about 8 metres wide and 5 metres high.

The opening of the “Link Bridge” was attended by Essa Kassim, Governor of the DIFC Authority Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority and other senior officials (pictured).

The “Link Bridge” will connect the main areas of DIFC to allow for greater ease of access between key parts of DIFC’s footprint, including Central Park Towers, Innovation One, and Gate Avenue, greater enhancing DIFC’s overall offering as a world-leading financial hub as well as a vibrant destination for retail and culinary hotspots.

