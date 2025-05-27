Strategic deal reflects DIB’s expanding role in financing real economies and enabling digital expansion

Partnership aligns with DIB’s mission to advance sustainable impact through Sharia-compliant finance

Dubai, UAE – DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has signed a USD 150 million Murabaha financing agreement with Turkcell, Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology services provider. The facility will support Turkcell’s ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and further reinforces DIB’s commitment to enabling growth in high-potential markets. As one of the most prominent Islamic financial institutions in the GCC, the Bank continues to foster cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable, innovation-led development.

Structured as a five-year bullet-term facility, the Sharia-compliant financing will enable Turkcell to advance critical infrastructure in areas such as data centres, cloud technologies, and renewable energy—further solidifying Turkcell’s role as a leading force in Türkiye’s evolving digital economy.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, commented: “At DIB, we have long believed that banking goes beyond funding, we drive transformation. This partnership with Turkcell is not merely about leveraging our balance sheet; it is about enabling the organisation to unleash its true potential. Türkiye represents a market with vision, scale, and ambition, an economy investing heavily in the infrastructure of tomorrow, and a natural partner in our cross-border strategy.”

Dr. Chilwan added: “As the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, our role increasingly lies in establishing and shaping meaningful connections between geographies, sectors, and the players within. We see Islamic finance as a bridge, one that supports real economies while remaining true to the principles of ethical finance. With this facility, we are supporting a business that understands the future: digital, decentralised, and inclusive essentially, a future that DIB fully believes in.”

The deal also strengthens financial and commercial connectivity between the UAE and Türkiye, while offering Turkcell increased access to Islamic financial mechanisms and structures—particularly as it accelerates investment into strategic and sustainability-linked technologies.

Dr. Ali Taha Koç, Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell, said: “As Türkiye advances towards a more digital and data-driven economy, our focus remains on building the infrastructure that supports this evolution. Partnering with a trusted institution like DIB, with its strong regional presence and deep-rooted values, brings both credibility and strategic alignment. This facility is not just timely— it lays a strong foundation for our growth journey in the years ahead.”

The agreement was formalised at a high-level signing ceremony in Istanbul, attended by senior leadership from both organisations, led by Dr. Adnan Chilwan and Dr. Ali Taha Koç.

This agreement reflects DIB’s strategic approach to financing the sectors and institutions shaping the next phase of economic growth. With a clear focus on long-term value, the Bank continues to enable real-world impact by backing businesses that are building the digital, sustainable, and resilient foundations of tomorrow’s economies.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD90 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

https://x.com/dibtoday

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

For more PR information, please contact: