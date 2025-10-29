Total Assets grew 14% YTD to AED 393 billion

Customer Deposits crossed the AED 300 billion mark, up 21% YTD

Asset quality at its strongest in years, with low NPF ratio and high coverage ratio

Dubai, UAE: DIB showcased another robust performance in the first nine months of 2025, reporting record revenues of AED 9.7 billion, driving a 10% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED 6.6 billion. Total assets advanced 14 per cent year to date to AED 393 billion, approaching the AED 400 billion milestone.

9M’25 Performance Highlights:

Profitability:

Robust increase in Operating Revenue of 6% YoY to AED 9.7 billion, supported by strong growth in non-funded income, higher business volumes, and stable margins.

of 6% YoY to AED 9.7 billion, supported by strong growth in non-funded income, higher business volumes, and stable margins. Impairment charges declined 45% YoY to AED 292 million, reiterating the bank’s effective risk management.

Operational efficiency focus is evident, with the cost-to-Income ratio at 28.7%.

at 28.7%. Pre-tax Profit grew strongly by 10% YoY to AED 6.6 billion, underpinned by solid topline growth, operational efficiencies and lower credit costs.

Balance Sheet:

Strong balance-sheet expansion of 14% YTD to AED 393 billion, supported by customer deposits growing by over AED 53 billion.

expansion of 14% YTD to AED 393 billion, supported by customer deposits growing by over AED 53 billion. DIB facilitated new financing, including sukuk investments of AED 91 billion in 9M’25, up 33% YoY.

Net Financing Assets grew 17% YTD to AED 248 billion with growth driven by all the key businesses, consumer, local corporate, and cross-border corporate businesses.

grew 17% YTD to AED 248 billion with growth driven by all the key businesses, consumer, local corporate, and cross-border corporate businesses. Sukuk portfolio grew 16% YTD to AED 95 billion, with 77% of the portfolio consisting of high-quality sovereign and FI credits.

grew 16% YTD to AED 95 billion, with 77% of the portfolio consisting of high-quality sovereign and FI credits. Customer Deposits exceeded the AED 300 billion mark, rising 21% YTD to AED 302 billion.

exceeded the AED 300 billion mark, rising 21% YTD to AED 302 billion. CASA balances grew 16% YTD to AED 109 billion.

Asset Quality:

NPF ratio improved further, falling to 3.13%, lower by 87 bps YTD.

Total coverage ratio improved to 149% while cash-coverage ratio strengthened to 107%.

Capital and Liquidity:

Capital levels continue to be healthy, with CET1 ratio of 13.4%, Tier 1 ratio of 15.9%, and CAR ratio of 16.6%, showcasing DIB’s strong capital generation capability through retained earnings

Strong liquidity levels, as demonstrated by an LCR of 144% and an NSFR of 108%.

9M’25 Business Performance:

DIB’s New Gross Financing and Sukuk Investments in 9M’25 exceeded AED 90 billion, marking a solid 33% YoY increase from AED 69 billion in 9M’24. Growth remained broad-based across key business segments, supported by sustained momentum in both consumer and wholesale portfolios.

in 9M’25 exceeded AED 90 billion, marking a solid 33% YoY increase from AED 69 billion in 9M’24. Growth remained broad-based across key business segments, supported by sustained momentum in both consumer and wholesale portfolios. The Consumer banking portfolio grew 18% YTD to AED 74 billion (from AED 63 billion in 2024), reflecting strong demand across all product lines. New gross financing of AED 27 billion was originated during the period, with the consumer business adding over 100,000 new customers in the first nine months of the year.

portfolio grew 18% YTD to AED 74 billion (from AED 63 billion in 2024), reflecting strong demand across all product lines. New gross financing of AED 27 billion was originated during the period, with the consumer business adding over 100,000 new customers in the first nine months of the year. Local and cross-border portfolios advanced to AED 174 billion, up 16% YTD. Total gross new financing in 9M’25 was AED 46 billion, 41% higher than in 9M’24, primarily driven by increased activity across key sectors including aviation, manufacturing, financial institutions, and utilities.

advanced to AED 174 billion, up 16% YTD. Total gross new financing in 9M’25 was AED 46 billion, 41% higher than in 9M’24, primarily driven by increased activity across key sectors including aviation, manufacturing, financial institutions, and utilities. In alignment with the UAE’s national agenda of mobilising AED 1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, DIB continues to expand its sustainable-finance portfolio. As of 9M’25, the bank’s sustainable financing, including sustainability-linked facilities, rose to over AED 16.0 billion, spanning diverse sectors such as utilities, aviation, real estate, waste management, and education.

by 2030, DIB continues to expand its sustainable-finance portfolio. As of 9M’25, the bank’s sustainable financing, including sustainability-linked facilities, rose to over AED 16.0 billion, spanning diverse sectors such as utilities, aviation, real estate, waste management, and education. The bank also played a leading role in the Islamic capital markets, facilitating AED 25 billion in Sukuk issuances within the green and sustainability space, underscoring DIB’s commitment to responsible growth and value creation.

Key Deals and Initiatives:

In 9M 2025, DIB further strengthened its leadership in Islamic finance through several landmark sovereign and corporate transactions across key markets.

Executed the first Islamic aircraft financing for Turkish Airlines, supporting the airline’s fleet expansion through a Shariah-compliant structure that demonstrates the expanding application of Islamic finance across global industries.

Acted as Sole Islamic Global Coordinator and Joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the US$1 billion sovereign syndicated term financing facility for the Government of Pakistan — one of the largest Islamic sovereign financings in recent years — reinforcing DIB’s role in structuring complex cross-border transactions.

Served as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner for the US$1.5 billion dual-tranche Sukuk issuance by the Arab Republic of Egypt, further enhancing DIB’s standing in international Islamic capital markets and supporting the country’s financing diversification strategy.

Participated in a US$1.85 billion dual-tranche syndicated financing facility for Olam Agri, acting as Senior Mandated Lead Arranger and Investment Agent for the US$250 million Islamic tranche, underscoring DIB’s capability in facilitating value-based financing for strategic sectors such as food security and global trade.

Collectively, these transactions reaffirm DIB’s expanding leadership in Islamic finance, its ability to mobilise capital across diverse markets, and its ongoing contribution to sustainable economic growth in alignment with the UAE’s long-term development vision.

