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- Operating Profit up 12% YoY to AED 2.5 billion, reflecting a highly efficient operating model
- Broad-based revenue growth across key businesses translating into strong earnings quality with AED 2.1 billion in pre-tax Net Profit and pre-tax ROTE of 21%
- Disciplined balance sheet growth with net financing and sukuk investments up 3% YTD to AED 364 billion
- Asset quality strengthened further, with the NPF ratio improving to 2.5%
- Capital strength maintained with CET1 at 12.6% and CAR at 15.8%, supporting sustainable growth
DIB (DFM: DIB), the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, delivered a solid start to 2026, supported by broad-based business momentum and disciplined balance sheet management. The Bank recorded 13% year-on-year revenue growth, with Q1’26 operating revenues of AED 3.5 billion, while total assets reached AED 420 billion. Strong Performance was underpinned by 12% YoY growth in Operating Profit reflecting highly efficient franchise, 3% YTD growth in financing and sukuk investment portfolio, further strengthening in asset quality with NPF ratio improving to 2.5% and stronger capital levels, supporting sustainable growth and returns.