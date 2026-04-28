DIB (DFM: DIB), the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, delivered a solid start to 2026, supported by broad-based business momentum and disciplined balance sheet management. The Bank recorded 13% year-on-year revenue growth, with Q1’26 operating revenues of AED 3.5 billion, while total assets reached AED 420 billion. Strong Performance was underpinned by 12% YoY growth in Operating Profit reflecting highly efficient franchise, 3% YTD growth in financing and sukuk investment portfolio, further strengthening in asset quality with NPF ratio improving to 2.5% and stronger capital levels, supporting sustainable growth and returns.

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